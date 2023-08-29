Shavkat Mirziyoyev gets acquainted with conditions created in a mahalla

UZBEKISTAN, August 29 - The President of Uzbekistan visited the “Yangi Bunyodobod” mahalla in Sergeli district.

More than 6 thousand people live here. All conditions have been created in 13 apartment buildings, general education, and youth sports schools. The service sector is mahalla’s driver. Recently, a center was built here with consumer service centers and a sewing factory. They employ local youth.

The President talked to workers of the sewing enterprise. The production manager bought new equipment and expanded the business thanks to the opportunities provided to women’s entrepreneurship.

“Why do we pay special attention to the well-being of women? Because it is a concern for the family, children, and future generations”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The building of the citizens’ assembly also has a modern look. It has a library and language courses. The territory of the mahalla has been landscaped, and playgrounds and sports grounds have been repaired. Over the past two years, no crime has been recorded in the mahalla.

Issues of ensuring the employment of young people and the meaningful organization of their leisure time through cultural and sports events were discussed during a conversation with the chairman and activists of the mahalla. District leaders were given instructions regarding the increase in socially significant projects and preparations for the autumn-winter season.

Source: UzA