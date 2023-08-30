Global Urban Air Mobility Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The urban air mobility market size is expected to grow to $7.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the urban air mobility market. As per TBRC’s urban air mobility market forecast, the urban air mobility market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.16 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.9% through the forecast period.

The rising investment in the urban air mobility market is expected to boost the demand of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest urban air mobility market share. Major players in the urban air mobility market include Airbus SE, Volocopter GmbH, Embraer SA, Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, Karem Aircraft Inc., The Boeing Company, Joby Aero Inc., Carter Aviation.

Urban Air Mobility Market Segments

1) By Vehicle Type: Piloted, Autonomous

2) By Range: Intercity, Intracity

3) By End User: Ride Sharing Companies, Scheduled Operators, E-commerce Companies, Hospitals And Medical Agencies, Private Operators

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6609&type=smp

Urban air mobility refers to the use of highly automated small aircraft to carry passengers or cargo at lower altitudes in suburban and urban areas, which have been developed in response to traffic congestion. It also refers to emerging and existing technologies such as traditional helicopters, vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft (VTOL), electrically propelled vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft (eVTOL), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Read More On The Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urban-air-mobility-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Urban Air Mobility Market Trends And Strategies

4. Urban Air Mobility Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Urban Air Mobility Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-rubber-and-fibers-global-market-report

Rubber Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rubber-products-global-market-report

Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

