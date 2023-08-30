Global Structured Cabling Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Structured Cabling Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Structured Cabling Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's structured cabling market forecast, the structured cabling market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.25 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity is likely to contribute to the growth of the structured cabling market. North America is expected to hold the largest structured cabling market share. Major structured cabling market leaders include CommScope, Nexans SA, Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemon, Panduit Corp, Furukawa Electric, ABB Group, TE Connectivity, Superior Essex, R&M, Hitachi Cable, Teknon Corporation, Brand-Rex, Paige Electric, Datwyler Cabling Solutions AG, Connectix.

Structured Cabling Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Fiber Optic Cables, Copper Cables

2) By Application: LAN, Data Center

3) By End Use Industry: IT & Telecommunication, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Transportation, Industrial, Other End Users

Structured cabling refers to a full cabling system with related devices that offers a complete communications infrastructure. This infrastructure is used for a variety of purposes, including phone service and data transmission across computer networks. Structured cabling is defined as building or campus cabling infrastructure such as telecommunication cabling or ethernet cabling, a properly designed and installed structure cabling provides the infrastructure that delivers the flexibility to make changes to the cabling system, maximize system availability, and delivers predictable performance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Structured Cabling Market Trends And Strategies

4. Structured Cabling Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Structured Cabling Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

