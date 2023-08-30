New Date for Pre-Position, Disaster Preparedness Presentation

Food vendors, heavy equipment rental companies invited to attend

As part of its efforts to expand the Commonwealth’s disaster readiness, the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Office is inviting food distribution (catering) vendors and heavy equipment rental companies to the first Pre-Position, Disaster Preparedness Presentation that will be held from 8:00am to 2:00pm on September 7, 2023 (not August 23 as earlier reported), at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The purpose of the presentation will focus on lessons learned from previous disasters with regard to the procurement of goods and services related to food catering services and heavy equipment rental. The discussion will also include procurement requirements, regulations, and procedures to help expedite the purchasing process in anticipation of and preparation for future disasters.

To register for the 2023 Pre-Position Planning Information Brief, please visit and register at this site: https://forms.gle/FNDdNkFnfc7WEALh9. One representative from each vendor will be allowed to attend. Additional meetings with other categories of vendors will be held at other future dates.

For more information about the presentation, please contact Naomi Tagabuel by calling (670) 488-1001 or email naomi.ada@cnmihsem.gov.mp.