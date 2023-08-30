Spike in office returners afraid of public speaking

Presence Training Director and Principal Trainer Daniel Kingsley

Presence Training launches new Back to Work Confidence course to enable authentic and confident public speaking in the office

In the last few weeks, we have been hearing frequently from people who were comfortable interacting on Zoom but are suddenly terrified of speaking to a real-life audience.” — Presence Training Director and Principal Trainer Daniel Kingsley

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Presence, the leading authentic public speaking training company, has launched Back to Work Confidence, a new course that equips ‘office returners’ with the confidence and presence they need in the office.

In response to the growing trend of companies moving away from virtual platforms such as Zoom or Teams for Town-Hall meetings, and opting for in-person gatherings, Presence Training has witnessed a surge in enquiries from young professionals who have become accustomed to presenting their work behind the safety of a screen but now find themselves terrified at the thought of addressing an actual real-life audience.

Before lockdown a fear of public speaking was consistently shown by surveys as affecting 70-75% of people, making it the number one fear – above death or spiders.

While the long-term effects of the lockdown remain to be seen, Presence Training Director and Principal Trainer Daniel Kingsley has noted one important trend: office returners are more highly anxious about presenting to their co-workers in person than ever before. Given the prevalence of this specific issue, Presence had to devise a new course focused on it. Presence courses can be booked at https://presencetraining.co.uk/.

Says Daniel, “In the last few weeks, we have been hearing frequently from people who were comfortable interacting on Zoom but are suddenly terrified of speaking to a real-life audience. Many of them have never done it before. Coping with being on their feet in an auditorium or office rather than sitting on a chair at home is proving hard. I had to help, above and beyond our usual training sessions.”

According to the 2023 Unispace Global Workplace Insights report, 72% of companies surveyed say they have mandated office returns, but almost half (42%) now report a higher level of employee attrition than they had anticipated. Factors driving attrition include relocation, resistance to commuting, and anxiety about in-person interactions.

Even where employees are only returning to the office for two or three days a week, they are finding Town-Hall meetings are increasingly held on days when attendance is mandated. Making these days stand out increases anxiety around having to present at them.

Continues Daniel, “Gen Z are reading rather mean stories in the media about how they don’t know how to act in offices, which just compounds their fears, and is unfair because they are the group that most wants to return. It was crucial to me to devise a course that doesn’t patronise but simply responds to the desire of the new generation of professionals to communicate their authentic selves in the workplace.”

The Back to Work Confidence course focuses on helping people navigate the challenges of engaging with a live audience, from standing before a sea of faces to being the centre of attention in an auditorium, as opposed to the comfort of their own homes. It gets people ‘out of their heads and into their bodies’ using techniques borrowed from Yoga and Mindfulness.

Daniel says, “We've had great success in recent years using these methods, and people are surprised and delighted about how easy, and even fun, it can be, when they know how.”

Back to Work Confidence is booking now from £475 (+VAT).

Visit www.presencetraining.co.uk to book or join the waitlist.

About Presence Training

Presence Training was founded in 2012 in order to help people who want to bring more authenticity into their communications and leadership roles. The company is currently led by Daniel Kingsley who is a Founding Director and the current Principal Trainer. He conducts public speaking courses in London and Leadership Courses both alone and with the aid of guest facilitators, for individuals, Companies and Organisations.

Since the company was founded, it has trained hundreds of participants in open workshops and one to one. It runs in-house trainings for organisations from NGOs and Public Authorities through to large blue-chip corporations.

-ENDS-

Notes:

For more information about our upcoming courses, please visit https://presencetraining.co.uk/

Media Contact:

David Harold

Foundational Marketing

david@davidharold.com

+44(0)7889658527