Sorghum Seed Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Sorghum Seed Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sorghum Seed Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sorghum seed market. As per TBRC’s sorghum seed market forecast, the sorghum seed market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.46 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5% through the forecast period.
The rising awareness of a healthy lifestyle coupled with the growing trend of a healthy diet is contributing to the growth of the sorghum seed market. North America is expected to hold the largest sorghum seed market share. Major players in the sorghum seed market include Groupe Limagrain, Chromatin Inc., Allied Seed LLC, DuPont Pioneer, Hancock Farm and Seed Company, Advanta Limited, Seed Co Limited, La Crosse Seed LLC, Sustainable Seed Company, S&W Seed Co., Monsanto, Nufarm, Dyna-Gro Seed, Proline, Heritage Seeds, Blue River Hybrids.
Sorghum Seed Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Grain Sorghum, Sweet Sorghum, Forage Sorghum, Biomass Sorghum
2) By Application: Sorghum Planting, Sorghum Breeding
3) By End User: Animal Feed, Food Industry, Wine Making, Biofuel And Chemical Production, Other End Users
Sorghum seed refers to a seed that is used to make both leavened and unleavened bread as a substitute for wheat, rye, and barley. It is a warm-season annual grass with coarse stems that can reach a height of 4 feet and often bears enormous seed heads. The leaves resemble maize but are smaller and occasionally broader. A panicle that stands erect, compact to semi-open, and produces seed.
