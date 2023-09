Empowering Advertising Businesses: BidsCube Launches White-Label Ad Exchange PRO

BidsCube Ad Exchange PRO

BidsCube introduced Ad Exchange PRO, a comprehensive solution that reshapes ad tech and allows partners to amplify their business growth several times.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- After the launch of Ad Exchange ‘Lite,’ which revolutionized the entry point for establishing ad businesses in early 2023, Bidscube is announcing the release of its new solution – BidsCube's Ad Exchange PRO . This launch marks a significant landmark in the advertising industry, allowing partners to scale their businesses to new heights and multiply their growth potential.Retaining the attributes that made Ad Exchange ‘Lite’ beloved by customers – fault tolerance, extensive functionality, and seamless community integration with over 200 companies, the Ad Exchange PRO takes this experience to new heights. It comes equipped with a range of PRO features designed to enhance income growth:- Upgraded Optimization Toolset helps unlock ad business's full potential with an advanced suite of optimization tools, ensuring campaigns achieve peak performance.- Enhanced System Monitoring Panel helps to stay in complete control of operations through real-time insights into the platform's performance.- Raw Bidstream Data Access gains a competitive edge by accessing raw bidstream data, enabling more profound insights and informed decision-making.- Enhanced Ad Ops makes it possible to experience a 3-4 times improvement in efficiency with the Traffic Bridge feature, streamlining processes for maximum productivity.- Expanded Payment Options in the Ad Exchange PRO offers new payment options, providing flexibility and convenience in managing financial transactions.- Unlimited Traffic Scanners tailor platform with unlimited traffic scanners, ensuring the highest ad quality and security standards.- A Transparent Scaling Model can confidently embrace growth, as the Ad Exchange PRO presents a transparent and seamless scaling model that aligns with your expanding business needs.Companies looking to embark on their ad business journey with a user-centric platform can request a demo now. Visit BidsCube’s website for detailed information about the Ad Exchange PRO and its transformative capabilities.