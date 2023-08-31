LATRO Bolsters Telecom Revenue Protection Efforts with Appointment of Jacob Howell as Director of Corporate Strategy

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO, the leading provider of advanced data analytics-driven solutions including Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (RAFM) systems and services, specialized Bypass Fraud Management solutions and full-scope Intelligent Network Managed Services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacob Howell as Director of Corporate Strategy. This strategic move underscores LATRO's dedication to fostering innovation within the telecom sector and fortifying its position as a pioneer in analytics-driven telecom solutions.

As the Director of Corporate Strategy, Howell will play a pivotal role in driving LATRO’s business and technology innovation, securing the company’s position as a leader in the industry. Possessing broad and deep expertise in the industry, he has held leadership positions within many startups and incumbent communications service providers (CSPs), Mobile Network Operators, and OEM suppliers. Prior to joining LATRO, he designed and implemented fraud and revenue assurance systems and established teams that managed revenue operations for CSPs—saving hundreds of millions of dollars annually, preventing fraud, assuring billing accuracy, and enhancing operational effectiveness. Mr. Howell is a member of the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA) Board of Directors and is the author of the CFCA's Global Telecom Fraud Loss Survey since 2007. As a market veteran in the telecom solutions segment, his experience in strategy development will accelerate LATRO’s roadmap to supporting cloud-native applications to address emerging 5G powered digital services.

“At LATRO, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to our global customers, empowering them to effectively protect their revenues, unlock value in their data, and drive return on investment from existing voice and data network infrastructure,” CEO of LATRO, Donald Reinhart says. “We are thrilled to have Jacob on board as the Director of Corporate Strategy. His leadership and strategic acumen will be instrumental in driving LATRO’s mission to deliver exceptional value to our clients worldwide as they migrate to 5G and the digital services ecosystem.”

LATRO’s innovative approach has made a significant impact in the telecommunications industry, helping MNOs and CSPs in over 50 countries protect revenue in near real-time. By furnishing sophisticated RAFM solutions and leveraging data analytics, LATRO has enabled its customers to power investments and stimulate growth within their respective markets.

“I am excited to join LATRO and be part of a team that is at the forefront of solving complex challenges within the telecom industry,” said Howell. “LATRO’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology and data analytics to empower customers aligns perfectly with my passion for driving positive change in the industry.”

About LATRO

LATRO is the leading provider of advanced data analytics-driven solutions including Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (RAFM) systems and services and full-scope Intelligent Network Managed Services, dedicated to solving the complex problems faced by telecommunication enterprises and national regulators. Operating in over 50 countries, LATRO’s solutions have enabled its customers to drive investment and growth in their markets.