Global Telecom Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Telecom Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Telecom Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the telecom analytics market. As per TBRC’s telecom analytics market forecast, the telecom analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.83 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.4% through the forecast period.
Rising attacks and suspicious activities are expected to propel the growth of the telecom analytics market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest telecom analytics market share. Major players in the telecom analytics market include Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Nokia Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Teradata Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sisense.
Telecom Analytics Market Segments
1) By Component: Solution, Services
2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs
4) By Application: Customer Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Network Management, Risk and Compliance Management, and Workforce Management
Telecom analytics refers to an intelligence technique that allows communication service providers (CSPs) to study their massive amounts of data and derive useful information. The telecom analytics are used to assist in monitoring and managing any drops in the in-service performance of telecommunications organizations.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Telecom Analytics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Telecom Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Telecom Analytics Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
