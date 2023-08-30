Revive ERP and Central Nervous Systems Join Forces to Enhance Client Services and Expand Presence in Canada

The union of these two industry-leading entities will provide clients with a deeper pool of expertise, bolstering innovation and efficiency.

Revive ERP's merger with Central Nervous Systems marks a pivotal moment in our journey. We are poised to offer enhanced services to our clients and expand our presence in new markets.” — Debbie Mazzullo, Principal, Revive ERP

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this week, Revive ERP and Central Nervous Systems announced the formalization of their Acumatica practice merger, marking a significant milestone in their strategic alignment. This alliance markedly amplifies the capacity to serve clients and to broaden market presence. The union of these two industry-leading entities will provide clients with a deeper pool of expertise, bolstering innovation and efficiency. The combined entities will operate as Revive ERP, with Central Nervous Systems merging its Acumatica practice into Revive ERP.

With a shared commitment to excellence, Revive ERP and Central Nervous Systems have united their strengths to better address clients' evolving needs in the cloud-based financial management industry. This merger brings together two teams with a track record of success, positioning the combined entity as a formidable player in the sector.

“By joining forces with Revive ERP, we're propelling our vision even further. This strategic merger expands our capabilities and resources. It reinforces our dedication to providing unparalleled cloud-based financial solutions across our industry sectors." - Sean Fitzsimmons, Principal and Director of Business Development at Central Nervous Systems.

An exciting aspect of the merger is for the Revive ERP team to support Central Nervous Systems' presence in the Canadian marketplace. Revive ERP, a recipient of the Acumatica Partner True North Award and member of the Acumatica President’s Club, is poised to leverage its extensive experience and expertise to deliver Acumatica integrations and support to clients in Canada. This move demonstrates Revive ERP's dedication to growth and ability to navigate international markets effectively.

Additionally, the merger enhances Revive ERP's capabilities in core industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. Central Nervous Systems, renowned for its specialization in providing Acumatica ERP solutions to these sectors, brings tremendous knowledge and insights to the team. By joining forces, the combined entity will offer clients a broader range of solutions tailored to the industry's unique challenges.

"Revive ERP's merger with Central Nervous Systems marks a pivotal moment in our journey. We are poised to offer enhanced services to our clients and expand our presence in new markets. This strategic move reinforces our commitment to innovation and client success," said Debbie Mazzullo, Principal and Managing Director of Consulting Services at Revive ERP.

This merger enables Revive ERP and Central Nervous Systems to tap into each other's strengths, providing clients with comprehensive solutions that drive growth, streamline operations, and increase profitability. Clients can expect increased access to cutting-edge technology and firm support backed by a combined team of industry experts.

For more information about Revive ERP and Central Nervous Systems, please visit www.reviveerp.com.



About Revive ERP

Revive ERP delivers the best-in-class cloud-based financial management solutions and services through a cost-effective and easy-to-understand subscription model. Revive ERP’s approach aligns unique business structures and controls with optimizing efficient workflows, integrations, and insightful business intelligence. Revive ERP helps clients using multiple disparate legacy systems transition to a single integrated platform accessible to everyone in their business from anywhere, anytime. Revive ERP is an established Acumatica Gold Partner. Revive ERP is an Acumatica MVP, winner of the Acumatica True North partner award, winner of the Acumatica President’s Club, member of Acumatica’s Business Advisory Group, and leads the Acumatica Partner Networking Forum.

For more information, visit. Future Proof Your Organization's Data | Revive ERP

About Central Nervous Systems

Central Nervous Systems implements and supports Acumatica Cloud ERP. Unlike most ERP providers, who offer their implementation and software support services to a broad range of customer types (distributors, retailers, non-profits, education, government, e-commerce, etc.), Central Nervous Systems focuses solely on consulting engineering.

Contact:

Business Operations

David Gelula

phone : (317) 472-2134

david@reviveerp.com

Media

Lori Winkler

Phone: (317-213-8046)

lori.winkler@blueskycommerce.io