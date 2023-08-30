Upcoming Annual Women of Impact Conference in South Africa Celebrates Innovation & Sustainability
Leading Women Entrepreneurs converge at South Africa's Annual Women of Impact Conference Hosted by Global Women Speakers.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Women Speakers is the premier platform empowering women entrepreneurs to share their stories and expertise on stages across the world. Founded on the belief in the power of women's voices, Global Women Speakers provides a stage for women to inspire change, drive innovation, and foster sustainability.
The University of Johannesburg, one of the leading educational institutions that champion diversity, innovation, and academic excellence, is proud to extend a warm invitation to esteemed members of Global Women Speakers to take the stage at the upcoming Annual Women of Impact: Innovation & Sustainability Conference, August 30th & 31st. This groundbreaking event, to be held in South Africa, promises to be a dynamic gathering of thought leaders, change agents, and influencers who are dedicated to fostering innovation, sustainability, and empowerment.
Distinguished attendees at this prestigious conference include Ultimate Members of Global Women Speakers, Dr. Erica Sheffield, a visionary Professor Emeritus hailing from The University of West Alabama, renowned Educational Consultant, and Motivational Speaker and Jennifer Marcus, a trailblazing Strategic Business Development Coach, International Speakers & Financial Education Coach. These exceptional women, along with Premier Members Dr. Vanessa Blackwell, respected Glendora Dvine-Licensed Professional Counselor BC-TMH, accomplished Whitney Coleman-LICSW, LCSW-C, and the enterprising Tierra L. Turner, Corporate executive turned Health & Wellness Entrepreneur, have been handpicked to share their invaluable expertise on a global platform.
The conference promises to be a convergence of brilliance, uniting not only these distinguished speakers but also delegates, dignitaries, and representatives from across the world.
Coming from different parts of the world, including the Philippines, Egypt, China, London, Paris, and the United Arab Emirates, these women will jointly celebrate the spirit of innovation and sustainability whilst exploring opportunities to bring about positive change. Global Women Speakers is one of the most prominent platforms out there that has been developed “By women and for women”, championing women's voices. It is an excellent place for women entrepreneurs to share their message, sell their products and services and collaborate with women around the globe! Dr. Tina D. Lewis, affectionately known as “The BottomLine Queen” for her business acumen and prowess created her first six figures in 45 days, sold over $100k from stage, is a 2X Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, a 10X International Best Selling Author, a Global Business Strategist and an Award Winning International Speaker amongst other highly regarded accolades.
Dr. Tina D. Lewis is the President of Global Women Speakers, said, “Our goal is to provide a safe haven for women across the globe, where they can be unmuted, unashamed and unapologetic in sharing their stories. Tina's desire is that every woman can be heard and be visible. Global Women Speakers and its members has spoken in Paris, Madrid, Dubai, Italy and cities within the United States such as Baltimore, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Alabama, Detroit, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Dallas, Las Vegas and Port St Lucia, just to name a few. This annual conference celebrates the commitment to empower women and support them in embracing their passion”.
For more details:
Email: Speak@GlobalWomenSpeakers.com
Ph: +1.310.740.2318
FB: Facebook.com/groups/globalwomenspeak
IG: @globalwomenspeakers
LinkedIn: GlobalWomenSpeakers
Website: GlobalWomenSpeakers.com
Melanie Fine
Global Women Speakers
media@GlobalWomenSpeakers.com