A connection dating back 70 years, a South Korean company trying to help, a movie-like story spanning the globe
American war veteran William Ward and Canadian war veteran Edward Buccaneer, who visited Korea to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, said at a press conference that they were looking for the people they had made a special connection with during the Korean War.
William Ward said he was looking for Jang, a 12-year-old Korean boy who had helped him, and Edward Buccaneer was looking for a 19-year-old boy named either Jo Jeong-seong or Jo Jeok-seong. They showed pictures of them and expressed their earnest intention to locate them.
Accordingly, a Korean company published a far-reaching article that included pictures of Jang and Jo at the time, asking for information to help the aged veterans achieve their goals. They said they would give $6,600 worth of pure gold to anyone who could provide their correct whereabouts.
It became an important issue in Korea as, one after another, numerous Koreans provided information about their family members or people they assumed were about the right age at the time.
The company recently delivered the message "Things to remember" and is accelerating a project to tell the stories of war veterans who have passed on.
One of them is the last view of US Navy Lieutenant Baldomero López, one of the first to climb the barriers at the beginning of the Battle of Inchon during the Korean War. He tried to throw a grenade into a bunker of North Korean soldiers. However, he was shot in the arm and dropped the grenade. He is a great hero who chose to sacrifice himself by covering the grenade with his body to protect the platoon members who followed.
At the time, war correspondent Jerry Thorpe had a quote about Lieutenant López's honorable death, "A courageous death makes a man great." This story remains a symbol of the Battle of Inchon in US war history as well.
The company that is telling these moving stories to the world is Infresh, a Korean bathroom cosmetics company.
They implored us not to forget the sacrifices made by Korean War veterans, expressed their gratitude to the 16 participating countries, and announced their plan to deliver necessary items to the veterans of each country and even carry out a medical support project.
Infresh announced that they would help Philippine veterans as part of a second project, following up their project to assist with eye examinations and surgery support for Ethiopian veterans.
The fact that thousands of Koreans are supporting the company's project is even more impressive.
People around the world are paying tribute to those who have not forgotten and expressing gratitude to veterans, even after 70 years have passed, through statements such as "I applaud Korea and the company", "Amazing Koreans", "Inspiring company that has not forgotten grace", and "Koreans are creating miracles".
Infresh
