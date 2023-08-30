Property Management Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Property Management Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the property management software market size is predicted to reach $2.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.
The growth in the property management software market is due to the increase in investments in smart cities. North America region is expected to hold the largest property management software market share. Major players in the property management software market include AppFolio, Inc., Console Australia Pty Ltd., CORELOGIC, Entrata, Inc., InnQuest Software, IQware Inc., RealPage, Inc., Yardi Systems Inc.
Property Management Software Market Segments
• By Deployment: Cloud, On-premise
• By Application: Residential, Commercial
• By End-User: Housing Associations, Property Managers/Agents, Property Investors, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global property management software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Property management software refers to a software application used to manage hotels and other types of rental homes for businesses. To plan, coordinate, and carry out the daily tasks and transactions required in the lodging industry, PMS offers a centralised computer system. It reduces the amount of manual effort required for rent collection, maintenance, and repair scheduling.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Property Management Software Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
