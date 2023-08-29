Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland’s Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jilani
August 29, 2023
Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland’s Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jilani
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland congratulated Foreign Minister Jilani on his appointment. They discussed broadening and deepening the U.S.-Pakistan partnership on issues of mutual concern, including Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and continued engagement with the IMF. Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani discussed the importance of timely, free and fair elections in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s laws and constitution.
