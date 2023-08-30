AMPed Hybrid Academy brings research based, boutique education to Metro Detroit
Project Based Learning, Personalized Education Plan, small cohorts, and expert teachers makes AMPed Hybrid Academy an innovative option for Metro DetroitFARMINGTON HILLS, MI, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Points:
- Hybrid model private school combines in person learning with at home and community-based experiences custom built for each student
- Project Based Learning, personalized education plans, and extra small class sizes support students in reaching their greatest potential
AMPed Education, an organization dedicated to customized, authentic learning, is reimagining the educational experience for kindergarten through 8th grade students to Metro Detroit through the AMPed Hybrid Academy (AHA). AHA believes that education doesn’t have to be a one-size-fits-all approach, and that students learn best when they are in an inclusive, collaborative, and project-focused environment. Every student at AHA receives a Personalized Education Plan that identifies their goals for the semester and the support they will receive to achieve these goals. Combined with small class sizes that top out at 12 students and Project Based Learning, students receive a truly focused and personalized approach to their education at this microschool.
As a result of this custom-tailored plan for each student, classroom time can be greatly reduced. Students’ weekly schedules at AHA include two to three full days of in-class learning at the campus in Farmington Hills, MI, which features such amenities as an art room, library, playground, and sensory friendly spaces. On the other days, students complete focused, custom assignments based on their individual needs and goals at home. This means they spend less total time working, but more time engaged in learning. Parents are not expected to teach them at home and students do not spend hours online. Instead, students and their families have the time and energy to balance learning with activities that mean the most to them.
All supplies are provided, including an iPad and nutritious lunch from Cucina Lab Torino in Troy, MI. Tuition is a fraction of that of other private schools, with much lower teacher to student ratios. “A lifelong dream of mine,” says Anne Marie Palazzolo, AHA Founder and Education Director, “has been to serve more students with the customized education they deserve, in a setting that supports the whole family. By doing this, we make learning approachable and fun.” Financial aid and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
Palazzolo is a life-long educator who knows the positive impact that inclusion-model classrooms have on learners of all abilities. Mixed-age classes and Project Based Learning allow all students to contribute in meaningful ways to their group, and progress toward their own goals via their Personalized Education Plan. Students who may have been unchallenged and bored in a traditional school, are unhindered by the grade level standards of public education. They are free to excel at their own pace. For students who may have struggled in the past, they are supported in finding and utilizing tools to maximize their success as well.
A firm commitment to inclusion, diversity, and meeting the needs of the community they serve, informs all aspects of AHA. Palazzolo notes, “Students who may not have been successful in a traditional classroom format will find at AHA that their talents are celebrated, their needs are met, and they are able to thrive in our small, close-knit environment.”
AHA is enrolling now for the 2023/2024 school year. An open house is scheduled for September 12th, 2023 from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Farmington Hills Campus at 28611 W 12 Mile Rd in Farmington Hills, MI. You can learn more at ampedhybridacademy.com. In addition to AHA, AMPed Education offers enrichment classes and and will soon be opening AMPed Learning Centers, which offer daycare, preschool, and pre-K. You can learn more about AMPed Education's offerings at www.AMPed.education.
