IBT Apps Launches Signature Mobile Banking App for Community Banks Nationwide
New i2Mobile® mobile banking platform offers unmatched security, control, and convenience anytime, anywhere.
i2Mobile was developed for community bankers to compete & thrive. As the needs of our clients evolve, this app will adapt accordingly, ensuring they continue to reap the benefits for years to come.”CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IBT Apps, a leading-edge provider of adaptable core and digital banking software, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of their mobile banking application, i2Mobile. The innovative, cloud-hosted app is designed for community banks to deliver a dynamic and secure mobile experience to their valued customers.
— Chuck Capel, Chief Technology Officer, IBT Apps
“By bringing the development and design of our mobile app in-house, IBT Apps is not only able to provide better and faster support to our clients, but it also guarantees that this product will have a long shelf life,” says Chuck Capel, Chief Technology Officer at IBT Apps. “Just like any of our products, i2Mobile was developed for community bankers to compete and thrive in their market. As the needs of our clients evolve, this app will adapt accordingly, ensuring that they continue to reap the benefits for years to come.”
With i2Mobile, community banks and their customers can enjoy numerous features and benefits. Aside from customers effortlessly accessing their accounts, managing their debit cards, and fulfilling traditional activities such as transfers, bill pay, and mobile deposits, they can also complete and securely send documentation to their banker using the app’s encrypted messaging tool. Additionally, the bank and their customers will appreciate working with a seamlessly integrated system where customers can change preferences, alerts, and passwords in either the i2Mobile application or i2OLB® digital banking platform, and see those changes automatically applied to both platforms.
“Perhaps one of standout features in i2Mobile for banks is the ability to conduct in-app advertising,” says Phil Layher, Director of Business Development, IBT Apps. “This feature opens new revenue opportunities for banks because they can showcase tailored solutions that align with their customers’ unique interests and needs. It also gives bankers a chance to engage with their customers and offer a level of personalized service that differentiates them from their competitors.”
The i2Mobile launch is just one of many exciting developments happening at IBT Apps. Chief Executive Officer, Mark Dittman expresses enthusiasm during this pivotal moment, saying, “We have achieved so much this year and are incredibly proud of our dedicated staff for their contributions in helping us reach so many milestones. We are also extremely grateful for the support of our esteemed clients.”
i2Mobile is available now. For more information about the app and how it can benefit your business, please visit our website.
About IBT Apps:
IBT Apps® is an empowering core partner to community banks nationwide, offering end-to-end core and digital banking solutions that meet the demands of today’s banking customers. Their adaptable i2Suite® banking system is developed with an open API and equipped with a comprehensive suite of products that streamline operations, control costs, and mitigate risk. Learn what it feels like to transform your bank with the power of one total solution
