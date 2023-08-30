Hillsboro Aero Academy Launches Joint FAA/EASA Training for Airplane Pilots

Hillsboro, Oregon—August 29, 2023—Hillsboro Aero Academy (HAA), a U.S.-based leading provider of helicopter and airplane pilot career training, announced today that HAA, together with Austrian-based training organization RotorSky, has received approval to conduct professional airplane pilot training in accordance with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations. The school launched its successful joint FAA/EASA helicopter program in 2020; with the approval for airplane training, HAA is the only flight school in the U.S. with comprehensive EASA certification for both airplane and helicopter pilots.

With the EASA approval, HAA will now offer students the opportunity to earn both FAA and EASA professional pilot licenses and ratings in one location, under one program. Program graduates will be prepared to pursue airline pilot employment across the globe. Combined with the school’s F-1 visa status, the program enables European students to continue building the flight hours they need and gain valuable experience as Certified Flight Instructors (CFI) while residing in the U.S. for up to 23 months after program completion.

The new program will provide a more direct path for pilots seeking employment globally, with proper global license acceptance. By taking advantage of flight hours that apply to both certifications, the program can offer significant time and cost savings, in addition to typically lower flight hour costs in the U.S.

All flight training will take place at HAA’s Hillsboro, OR campus. Students in the program will complete all ratings in HAA’s Professional Pilot Program (including the Certified Flight Instructor Instrument and Multi-Engine Instructor ratings), the EASA Commercial (CPL), EASA Multi-Engine Piston Instrument Rating (MEP IR), as well as full credit towards EASA Airline Transport Pilot (ATPL) Theory. A graduate from this program will be ready to fly commercially in the U.S. and will need only to complete the Multi-Crew Cooperation training (MCC) and the respective type-rating to fly line-service in Europe and all other EASA license-accepting countries worldwide.

“This new program is an important milestone in our continuous effort to make professional flight training more accessible to aspiring pilots across the globe,” said Natalia Cimpean, CEO of Hillsboro Aero Academy. “Our focus is on producing career-ready pilots, and this program maximizes the career paths available to our graduates.”

As with HAA’s FAA/EASA helicopter program, the airplane program is made possible by a partnership between HAA and Austria-based RotorSky. Under the program, RotorSky holds the Approved Training Organization (ATO) designation, with HAA acting as an ATO operational site. RotorSky will also provide the EASA Theory coursework.

Hillsboro Aero Academy has already begun accepting applications for the new program. For more information, visit www.flyhaa.com.

About Hillsboro Aero Academy For four decades, thousands of pilots from more than 75 countries have started their career paths with Hillsboro Aero Academy, earning us a global reputation as one of the world’s top flight schools. Our focus on career readiness is still matched by our founding belief in personal attention, mentorship, and support. HAA delivers an extended visa option for international students, an industry-leading reputation, the industry’s top safety certification, and one of the world’s most diverse flight environments.

About RotorSky GmbH

RotorSky is an Austrian helicopter flight school with more than 15 years of experience in all kinds of helicopter pilot training. Over the years RotorSky has developed to a major player within Austria, but also within Europe by establishing alternate bases in other EASA countries and providing their pilot training there. Currently RotorSky operates from eleven bases in Europe and three in the U.S., with 23 helicopters – eleven different types. For more information visit www.rotorsky.at.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/hillsboro-aero-academy-launches-joint-faa-easa-training-for-airplane-pilots/

About Hillsboro Aero Academy

Founded in 1980 with a single helicopter, Hillsboro Aero Academy has grown to become one of the largest multi-campus helicopter and airplane flight schools in the United States.

Contact Hillsboro Aero Academy

3565 NE Cornell Rd

Hillsboro

OR 97124

United States

(503) 726-3000

Website: https://flyhaa.com/