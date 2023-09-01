Lyrid Launches Constellation Partners: Bridging Relationships in the Global Tech Community
Lyrid’s new partner program shows the company’s commitment to a partner-first value strategy, providing a close relationship with access to innovative tech.
Strong relationships within business are pivotal to growth and success. We want to create an ecosystem of these relationships with companies eager to reshape the tech landscape for the better”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where collaboration drives innovation, Lyrid is thrilled to announce the launch of their new partner program: Constellation Partners. This is more than just a program; it's a collaboration designed to create connections and make technology more accessible, linking diverse talents and resources across the global technology landscape.
— Handoyo Sutanto, CEO of Lyrid
𝗔 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗽𝗵𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀
Lyrid's Constellation Partners is a blend of values, goals, and strategies. It's about building dynamic partnerships across diverse domains, from cloud resellers, system integrators, to managed service providers and technology companies. Lyrid's commitment to a partner-first philosophy shines brightly, offering a taste of multi-cloud, Kubernetes infrastructure—an environment that radiates scalability and high-performance.
𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹
Constellation Partners come in all shapes and sizes, including cloud consultants, SaaS companies, development bootcamps, data centers, and software development agencies. Lyrid engineers teach online Kubernetes courses, developers build new tech for Lyrid clients, and partnerships work together to cut costs. They all have one goal: to fight the high prices, or "cloudflation," set by big public cloud providers. By forming Constellation Partners, they're making cloud computing more fair while opening up a new path for innovation without high costs. Through Lyrid's expanded partner offerings, they're not just creating revenue opportunities for partners; they're building bridges that connect across borders, cultures, and industries, uniting the global technology community in a shared mission.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽: 𝗔 𝗪𝗶𝗻-𝗪𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
The Lyrid Constellation Partner program offers more than benefits - it offers a partnership that pays dividends:
- Priority access to a global tech ecosystem
- 24/7 engineering support
- Collaborative product training, sales and marketing assistance
- Revenue sharing and competitive hosting prices
𝗔 𝗖𝗘𝗢'𝘀 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲: 𝗔 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲
The Lyrid Constellation Partner program is the company's latest initiative to expand the global tech ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships, Lyrid aims to help everyone become more profitable while accessing the technology that is often controlled by big cloud companies. Lyrid’s CEO, Handoyo Sutanto, says, "Strong relationships within business are pivotal to growth and success. We want to create an ecosystem of these relationships with companies eager to reshape the tech landscape for the better."
𝗟𝘆𝗿𝗶𝗱'𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀: 𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
To learn more about the Constellation Partners and how you can be part of this exciting journey, contact Lyrid at hello@lyrid.io.
𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗤𝘂𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀
"We must stay at the forefront of innovation while demystifying and competing with cloud providers like AWS, GCP, and Digital Ocean. We love that Lyrid accelerates our existing offerings with their innovative solutions", said Aron Wagner, CEO of American Cloud
"This newly launched solution accommodates microservice adoption for industries actively pursuing agile development. From this collaboration, alongside supporting customer's business excellence, we plan to focus on providing simplified infrastructure implementations, faster technology adoption, scalability, and data localization support,” said Dondy Bappedyanto, CEO of Biznet Gio Nusantara
“Lyrid is building an ecosystem of partners that we can leverage in the future. This is the perfect type of business and technology partnership that gives us a big competitive advantage” said Kevin Neal, CEO of P3iD Technologies
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗟𝘆𝗿𝗶𝗱
Lyrid is a versatile platform compatible with any cloud or on-premise system. This flexibility lets partners combine various cloud services, boosting revenue and efficiency. Developers tap into Lyrid's developer-friendly cloud platform, creating groundbreaking solutions and utilizing Kubernetes' full potential at any skill level. Whether you're a partner or an end-user, Lyrid invites you to delve into state-of-the-art platform engineering software, encompassing the latest in Kubernetes Bare Metal Automation.
To learn more about the Lyrid's Constellation Partner program, visit https://hubs.ly/Q020TgTH0
