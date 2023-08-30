Whitman Transition Advisors Invests in Tax Titans: A Game-Changing Move in the Tax Preparation Industry

Whitman Transition Advisors Phil Whitman Tax Titans logo

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitman Transition Advisors, a leading advisory organization for CPA firms, has announced its strategic investment in Tax Titans. The CEO, Phil Whitman, has also joined the Board of Directors.

Tax Titans, a veteran-owned company, has pioneered the first online marketplace dedicated to bridging the gap between individual taxpayers, 32 million small businesses across the U.S., and top-tier tax experts. With Tax Titans, they gain access to a transparent bidding system where qualified professionals compete for their business.

The public accounting profession has been grappling with a talent crisis, and the need for innovation has never been more evident. "Sometimes the answer lies in plain sight," says Alan “Blake” Blakeborough, Founder and CEO of Tax Titans. "With platforms transforming industries from vacation rentals to transportation, it was high time the tax preparation market experienced its own disruption."

Whitman Transition Advisors, known for its commitment to helping CPA firms navigate the complexities of sales, acquisitions, mergers, and talent needs, recognizes the potential of Tax Titans.

"We've always been at the forefront of technological advancements in the accounting sector. With Tax Titans as our partner, we will be able to help CPA firms that prefer to have their clients' tax returns prepared onshore instead of offshore. Furthermore, we will not only help our clients with onshore outsourcing, but will also bring clients, CPA firms, and talented tax preparers to this wonderful platform! Investing in Tax Titans aligns perfectly with our vision," remarks Phil Whitman, CEO of Whitman Transition Advisors. "I think it’s time, and it’s different. And I love different."

This collaboration promises a win-win for both taxpayers and tax professionals. While taxpayers benefit from fair, transparent pricing, professionals can enjoy the flexibility of working as much or as little as they want during the tax season, from any location they prefer.

Tax Titans is a veteran-owned company with the first online marketplace connecting small businesses and qualified tax professionals. Their platform allows tax experts to market services to 32 million small businesses across the U.S. and receive 90% of the billing without fees.

