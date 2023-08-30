First Display of Farmer’s $9 Million Of Rare Gold Coins In Long Beach, California
Only three specially-made sets of gold coins were struck in 1845 by the US Mint. One of the sets will be displayed for the first time in California by Tangible Investments of Laguna Beach at the Long Beach Expo, Sept. 7-9, 2023. (Image: PCGS CoinFacts.)
Tangible Investments of Laguna Beach will bring apple grower’s historic 19th-century money to Long Beach Expo, Sept. 7-9, 2023
It is incredible that these coins have been preserved in gem condition for nearly a century-and-a-half.”LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How ‘bout them apples? A coin-collecting apple farmer’s 19th century U.S. rare coins, now insured for more than $9 million, will be displayed at the Long Beach Expo (www.LongBeachExpo.com) collectibles show, September 7-9, 2023, for their first public appearance in California.
— Silvano DiGenova, Tangible Investments President
The 19 copper, silver, and gold pieces dated either 1845 or 1880 comprise the two finest-known coin sets of their kind. It took nearly 30 years for the sets to be assembled for the collector by Tangible Investments, Inc. (www.TangibleInvestmentsInc.com) of Laguna Beach, California.
On behalf of the historic coin’s anonymous owner, Tangible Investments will be exhibiting the coins in conjunction with Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) of Santa Ana, California which certified their authenticity and high grades (states of preservation).
“There is a complete, 16-coin set of every denomination struck by the United States Mint in 1880, including two extremely rare, experimental $4 denomination gold pieces, and a three-coin set of gold pieces made in 1845. Each of the 19 coins is in superb condition,” said Tangible Investments Founder and President Silvano DiGenova.
Each was struck by the Mint as a “proof;” specially-made with exceptionally strong details and mirror-like surfaces. The Mint produced only a small number of proof coins each year in the 1800s. Only 10 of the 1880-dated $4 gold coins were made depicting Miss Liberty’s hair coiled around her head and only 35 were struck that year depicting her hair flowing behind her head.
The 1880 coins were recently displayed for the first time anywhere at the 2023 World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“It is incredible that these coins have been preserved in gem condition for nearly a century-and-a-half. Think about it. The 1845 coins were made the same year James K. Polk was elected President and Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem, The Raven,” was published for the first time. The 1880 coins were made the same year Rutherford B. Hayes was elected President and the University of Southern California opened,” explained DiGenova.
“The owner of these exquisite coins began collecting in 1994. It took patience and decades to complete the sets. Each coin had to meet the requirements of eye appeal and the best condition we could find. He now is proud and happy to share them with the public,” explained Mike Bonham, Executive Vice President of Tangible Investments.
The September 7-9, 2023 Long Beach Expo will be held in Hall C of the Long Beach Convention Center at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. in Long Beach, California.
For additional information about Tangible Investments or to obtain a copy of the PCGS Market Report articles on the 1880 or 1845 proof sets, contact Mike Bonham at 949-878-0393, visit www.TangibleInvestmentsInc.com, or email info@tii1.com.
For additional information about the Long Beach Expo, visit www.LongBeachExpo.com or email info@LongBeachExpo.com.
Mike Bonham
Tangible Investments
mailto:mbonham@tii1.com