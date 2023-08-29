Fanboys Productions, a Division of Fanboys Cares, to Release Horrifying Apocalypse Flick Inspired by Classic Film

Nocturnal Awakening is a slow-burning, suspenseful film that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It tells the story of seven people who are trapped in a cabin at the apocalypse.” — mike rogers

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fanboys Productions, a division of Fanboys Cares, today announced the production of Nocturnal Awakening, a zombie horror flick inspired by a classic film. The film is scheduled for release on December 1, 2023.

Nocturnal Awakening tells the story of a group in a world gone mad, that find themselves trapped in a cabin in the woods. They must band together to fight off the creatures that have overrun the mountainside. But even if they can survive the night, what will happen when morning comes?.

The independent film is written and directed by Mike Rogers. The cast includes Lisa Montgomery, Kirbee Quinn, and Ted Rogers.

“We are excited to bring this terrifying story to life,” said Mike Rogers, producer of Nocturnal Awakening. “Nocturnal Awakening is a classic apocalypse flick with all the scares and suspense you would expect. We can’t wait to share it with audiences next year.”

Fanboys Cares is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to content creators who are struggling. The organization was founded in 2023.

“We are proud to be a part of Fanboys Cares,” said Mike Rogers. “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to create and share their content, regardless of their situation. We are committed to supporting content creators and helping them reach their full potential.”

Nocturnal Awakening is currently in production and will be released on December 1, 2023.