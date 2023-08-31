September is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Awareness Month and it is time for the bi-annual PCOS CON event

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal, Southern California Reproductive Center, Cupful Delights, Beverly Hills Hair Free, and Ulike Global proudly announce their partnership for the 2023 PCOS CON hosted by the nonprofit PCOS Awareness Association. The bi-annual event, dedicated to raising awareness, promoting research, and supporting those affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), will take place in four locations this year: September 9th in New York City, September 16th in Houston, TX, September 23rd in Los Angeles, CA and September 30th virtually via Zoom.

The 2023 PCOS CON will feature knowledgeable speakers, interactive workshops, personal stories, and various vendors, offering practical advice, promoting understanding, and fostering a supportive community. Our sponsors, leaders in their respective industries, are united in their commitment to improving the lives of those with PCOS.

Milan Laser Hair Removal, a pioneer in permanent hair removal solutions across the United States; Southern California Reproductive Center, a leading fertility clinic; Cupful Delights, a provider of delectable health-conscious teas; Beverly Hills Hair Free, a laser hair removal service in Texas and California; and Ulike Global, an international personal hair removal device company, are honored to play a pivotal role in this year's event.

For more information about the 2023 PCOS CON events, visit www.pcoscon.org. We look forward to seeing you there and making strides together in the fight for those affected by PCOS. For more information about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and the PCOS Awareness Association, visit www.pcosaa.org.

The PCOS Awareness Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to spread awareness and improve the lives of women and girls with PCOS. The association's mission is to provide support, education, research, and advocacy on behalf of individuals affected by PCOS.