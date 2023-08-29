Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Sullivan vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District





29 August 2023





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Mary R. Russell, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces the commission has submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. This vacancy exists due to the August 2023 retirement of Judge Sherri B. Sullivan.





The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After approximately eight hours of public interviews, approximately two hours of deliberations, and eight rounds of balloting, the nominees are Kathleen Hamilton, Virginia Lay and Michael Wright.





Hamilton is a litigation attorney and partner at HeplerBroom LLC in St. Louis. She was born in 1976 and resides in St. Charles. She earned her bachelor of arts in history and English in 1999 from the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana, and her law degree in 2002 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She received seven votes.





Lay is a circuit judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County). She was born in 1968 and resides in Clayton. She received her bachelor of arts, with honors, in American Studies in 1990 from Columbia University in New York, New York, and her law degree in 1993 from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. She received seven votes.





Wright is an associate circuit judge in Warren County (in the 12th Judicial Circuit). He was born in 1960 and resides in Warrenton. He earned his bachelor of science in business administration in finance and banking in 1982 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his law degree in 1985 from Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas. He received seven votes.





The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.





In addition to Russell, the commission is composed of Neil Chanter of Springfield, Connie Cierpiot of Lee’s Summit, Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield, Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis and Kirk R. Presley of Kansas City.









Note: Links to nominees' applications and photos typically are removed after the governor makes his appointment.





Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676



