Esri Canada launches Assessment Analyst ValueIT for accurate property assessment values

Powerful web-based application enables assessors to easily identify data inconsistencies and valuation errors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—2023 IAAO Annual Conference—August 27, 2023—Esri Canada today announced the launch of Assessment Analyst ValueIT, a powerful visualization and analytic application that revolutionizes property assessment by providing clarity and control over the accuracy of assessment values. With AA ValueIT, assessors can confidently determine if assessments meet local or state standards by leveraging the full potential of computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) data within a geographic information system (GIS) environment. The application expands the capabilities of Assessment Analyst®, Esri Canada’s powerful software suite that enhances assessments by geo-enabling property data.

Accurate property assessment values are crucial for ensuring fair taxation and maintaining trust in the assessment process. However, identifying inconsistencies and errors in property valuations has been a persistent challenge. AA ValueIT addresses this issue head-on by offering advanced visualization and analytic tools that enable assessors to pinpoint data inconsistencies and valuation errors with ease.

"We’re excited to introduce AA ValueIT, a game-changer in the property assessment industry," said Brian Smith, industry and product manager, Assessment at Esri Canada. "This application provides assessors with the necessary tools to visualize, analyze and validate assessment values, helping them make informed decisions and achieve fair and accurate property assessments. With AA ValueIT, assessors can now take control of the assessment process like never before."

Key benefits of using AA ValueIT:

Time Savings and Efficiency: AA ValueIT efficiently handles large datasets, saving assessors valuable time. It consolidates data from multiple sources and presents it through an intuitive interface with insightful dashboards, enabling efficient data analysis and informed decision-making.

Enhanced Compliance: By using GIS-based data visualization, AA ValueIT swiftly identifies geographical areas that meet local or state appraisal standards. This feature ensures assessors adhere to regulatory requirements.

Deeper Insights: AA ValueIT empowers assessors to isolate individual properties and evaluate their impact on the overall quality of the assessment roll. This in-depth analysis provides valuable insights into specific property valuations, leading to improved accuracy and fairness in assessments.

Improved Accuracy: AA ValueIT incorporates Esri Canada's lightweight regression model, enabling assessors to identify significant disparities between assessed values and market sales within a specific market. This independent valuation tool contributes to the assurance of precise assessment values.

AA ValueIT is available for implementation at the jurisdiction level, offering seamless integration with existing GIS and CAMA systems. The application is customizable to suit specific requirements, ensuring optimal performance and compatibility with local data standards.

To see AA ValueIT in action, visit booth 121 at the 2023 IAAO Annual Conference (August 27-30 in Salt Lake City, Utah) or contact assessment@esri.ca.

To learn more about Esri Canada’s Assessment Analyst suite, visit esri.ca/assessmentanalyst

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. In 2012, Esri Canada established a property assessment practice focused on enabling fair and equitable mass appraisals, valuations and property assessments using GIS-centric solutions. Assessment organizations turn to Esri Canada’s Assessment team for their unparalleled knowledge and international experience in the application of GIS to solve assessment management business needs. Our team of GIS experts and domain specialists has also developed specific tools and methods to effectively deliver all assessment management protocols compliant with IAAO standards. More information can be found at esri.ca/assessment. Follow Esri Canada Assessment Analyst on LinkedIn.











