New homes open for seniors, people with disabilities in Nanaimo

CANADA, August 29 - Seniors and people living with disabilities in Nanaimo now have more affordable housing options with the opening of 62 new homes at Sunfield Manor.

“These 62 new homes will give seniors and people with disabilities in Nanaimo an affordable place to live and help them stay in their community,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s Minister of Housing. “This project is an amazing example of people and organizations working together to build the housing we need to keep our communities whole and I want to commend everyone involved for bringing it together.”

Located at 1135 Seafield Cres., the newly opened five-storey building has 54 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom homes, most of them with their own patio or deck. The building is owned and operated by Woodgrove Senior Citizens Housing Society.

“We all want seniors to have safe and affordable homes here,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “Working together with partners like the Woodgrove Senior Citizens Housing Society, we have built more affordable rental housing in Nanaimo for seniors.”

Twelve of the units are fully accessible for people with disabilities while the remaining units are adaptable.

“This new housing project will provide security, peace of mind and new opportunities for many seniors in Nanaimo,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “We will continue to work in partnership across the province to build new affordable homes like these that allow our seniors to retire and live independently in the communities they call home.”

Sunfield Manor is near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and has office space for the society, a shared amenity space for residents and a mobility-scooter storage area.

“This project shows that with commitment and compassion, good things can be accomplished,” said Leonard Krog, mayor of Nanaimo. “People who might otherwise not be able to find affordable housing will have safe and secure affordable places to live. This is a banner day and we offer our congratulations to all who made it possible.”

Half the units will have rent geared to income, when rent is 30% of the tenant’s income. Some units will be rented to households with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance, or a basic seniors’ pension. Others will be rented at below-market rates.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, especially our seniors who have done so much for us and deserve to retire in dignity,” said Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Not only do these new homes provide secure housing, but they also allow residents to maintain their independence and live in the communities they helped build.”

This project is part of a two-phase redevelopment proposed for the approximately one-hectare (2.4 acres) site. Tenants of an existing 30-unit building on the property, Seafield Manor, are moving into the new building.

“Our government has a proven record of helping seniors in the community,” said Taleeb Noormohamed, MP for Vancouver Granville. “This investment from the Government of Canada’s National Housing Co-investment Fund is improving the economic and social well-being of the seniors who call Sunfield Manor their home and is making Nanaimo a better place to live. When people have a stable home to age in place, they gain the confidence they need to succeed. We will continue to work with our partners to make sure seniors across Canada have the housing they need and deserve.”

Once vacant, Seafield Manor will be demolished to make room for a proposed future phase that would add more new housing on the site. Residents moving from Seafield Manor will see no change to their rent.

“We are thrilled to see this much-needed seniors’ housing open in Nanaimo,” said Kerry Howell, president, Woodgrove Senior Citizens Housing Society. “By replacing an aging building with new, modern units we will improve quality of life for residents, and also make better use of the land to significantly increase the total number of affordable housing on this site. We would like to thank our dedicated board members, past and present, for their efforts and all of our funders for their support.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 76,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 1,600 in Nanaimo.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, provided approximately $6.6 million to the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide about $268,000 in annual operating funding.

The federal government, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, provided $2.7 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and $30,000 in seed funding.

Woodgrove Senior Citizens Housing Society provided the land, valued at $1.2 million, and $200,000 in capital funding.

The City of Nanaimo waived a portion of the development cost charges.

Learn More:

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/