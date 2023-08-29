Drivers in Keating area encouraged to plan ahead with the return to school

CANADA, August 29 - People travelling along Highway 17 near Keating Cross Road on south Vancouver Island are encouraged to plan ahead for high traffic volumes as school resumes on Sept. 5, 2023.

With the Highway 17 Keating Crossroad Overpass project well underway, traffic congestion is expected along the detour near the Keating Elementary School during child dropoff and pickup periods. To ensure a smoother journey, commuters who have the flexibility to do so should consider leaving earlier in the morning or later in the evening when traffic is anticipated to lighten. People dropping off or picking up children should plan their journeys with extra time to account for delays.

Traffic-control personnel, additional signage and an increased police presence will be in the area to remind people to drive with caution while travelling through school zones. The ministry and the District of Central Saanich will monitor traffic and take appropriate measures to further control congestion and improve safety where needed.

Construction for the project launched in July 2023, with work on utility relocations and Highway 17 improvements being the primary focus during the summer months. Pile-driving activities for the overpass structure are anticipated to start in September and run through November.

Night work is expected to be in place for extended periods during the first year of construction and will enable the contractor to work without causing daytime disruptions to traffic on Highway 17. The ministry acknowledges this work can come with additional noise and light that residents are not accustomed to, and patience is appreciated during this period.

The new overpass will eliminate the left turn across busy highway traffic, making the highway safer for everyone who uses it and will improve access for businesses and communities in the Keating area. The project also involves realigning the southbound on-ramp to Victoria and closing Highway 17 access at East Saanich Road and Martindale Road for safety.

For the duration of the project, the ministry asks people to take extra care while travelling in the area and reminds drivers to obey all safety signage and check DriveBC for the most up to date information: http://www.drivebc.ca/

Learn More:

Learn about the Highway 17 Keating Cross Overpass Project: https://gov.bc.ca/keatingoverpass

Learn about the South Island Transportation Strategy: https://gov.bc.ca/southislandtransportationstrategy