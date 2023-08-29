New Zealand Bone Broth Manufacturer Launches Premium B2B Food Ingredients Range
New Zealand’s Taranaki Bio Extracts has brought their premium bone broth and extracts portfolio together under the ‘Butler’ sub-brand.
We take an upcycle approach, transforming the best of New Zealand’s beef bones to craft our premium ingredients, creating added value products that not only taste good but are good for your consumers.”TARANAKI, NEW ZEALAND, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Zealand’s Taranaki Bio Extracts has brought their premium bone broth and extracts portfolio together under the ‘Butler’ sub-brand. A premium line-up designed for food manufacturers looking for functional ingredients with top taste, and a unique provenance offering; grass-fed, sustainably produced, responsibly sourced, non-GMO and traceable-to-origin.
— Dr Mike North, Site Manager, Taranaki Bio Extracts
“Branding our food ingredients range was about stepping into a new space where we’re responsive not only to our customers, but their customers too. It’s about presenting the unique New Zealand story behind our range and relaunching this to North American companies to support premium brands in delivering their best,” says Dr Mike North, Site Manager.
The Butler range is crafted by an experienced team, led by an award-winning New Zealand Food Process Engineer (PhD) with expertise in meat science and food safety. Their pure beef bone broths and extracts range has a high protein content (more than 40%) and provides a naturally rich source of collagen, glucosamine, and key amino acids; glycine and proline.
“Consumers today expect fully transparent, or clear labels so they can make the best choices about what they feed themselves and their families. Their expectations go beyond taste and nutrition – our range supports this.
“We believe in sustainable nutrition – for us this is about valuing and creating value from the entire animal to create rich nutrition. We take an upcycle approach, transforming the best of New Zealand’s beef bones to craft our premium ingredients, creating added value products that not only taste good but are good for your consumers,” says Dr Mike North, Site Manager.
Butler premium B2B ingredients are popular across food, functional food, and wellbeing products. They are sustainable, ethical, and minimally processed. The healthful formulae are free from additives, colorings, flavor enhancers or preservatives. They are MSG and gluten free and made with non-GMO and antibiotic-free New Zealand raised beef bones.
“We believe Butler brings you a range of sustainably produced ingredients, and a transparency that will add to the value and quality of your own brand,” – Dr Mike North, Site Manager.
