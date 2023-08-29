Carpets of Arizona Announces Name Change to Vision Flooring

Veteran Owned Carpets of Arizona is Rebranding to Vision Flooring

Carpets of Arizona Rebrands as Vision Flooring: Broadened Offerings, Same Commitment.

Our commitment to our customers remains at the forefront of our operations.” — Shane Levinson, CEO

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carpets of Arizona, a leading provider of high-quality flooring solutions in the state, is excited to announce its corporate rebranding. Effective August 1st, 2023. The company will be operating under its new name: Vision Flooring.

The decision to rebrand comes after a period of significant growth and expansion of our product and service offerings beyond carpets. The new name reflects the company’s broader commitment to providing a comprehensive range of flooring solutions and its vision to innovate within the flooring industry.

"Our commitment to our customers remains at the forefront of our operations," says Shane Levinson, CEO of Vision Flooring. "While our name is changing, our dedication to quality, service, and community continues unabated."

Why Vision Flooring?

The name ‘Vision Flooring’ captures the essence of the company's forward-thinking approach. It signifies not just the physical vision of a beautifully floored space but also the vision of a brighter future for homes and commercial spaces.

What This Means for Our Customers

Existing Carpets of Arizona contracts, warranties, and service agreements will remain in full effect, ensuring a seamless transition for our valued customers. Clients can expect the same high-quality products, attentive customer service, and expert installation, now with an even broader selection and scope of offerings.

About Vision Flooring

Established in 2015, Vision Flooring has been dedicated to providing Arizona's highest-quality flooring solutions. From residential to commercial projects, the company's expertise encompasses a wide range of flooring options, including carpet, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, tile, and more. With a team of seasoned professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Vision Flooring is poised to set new industry standards.

For further details or inquiries, please contact:

Welcome to Vision Flooring