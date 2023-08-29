Grandmaster Keith Kernspecht is the first European to receive the highest recognition in WingChun KungFu in China
Grandmaster Keith Kernspecht is the first European to receive the highest recognition in WingChun KungFu in ChinaKIEL, SCHLESWIG HOLSTEIN, GERMANY, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Keith R. Kernspecht is a living legend. He has been researching and developing the art of combat and defense for half a century. Many experts mention Bruce Lee, Yip Man and Keith Kernspecht in the same breath.
Since 1976, the EWTO (European WingTsun Organization), which he founded, has represented the world association and ensures that it is disseminated, as well as providing uniform and professional training.
Alongside Leung Ting, Keith Kernspecht is the highest-ranked grandmaster in the world and is now also honorary president for life of the world association. He is the author of 30 books on the subject of martial arts and martial arts in various languages on the market.
At the meeting in Futshan, China, the place of origin of WingChun KungFu, the representatives of all 7 styles met. Keith Kernspecht was unanimously awarded the highest honor for his achievements.
About EWTO:
The European WingTsun organization, a subsidiary of WingTsun GmbH & Co. KG based in Kiel and Heidelberg, unites almost 1,000 schools and ensures the same high standard of training and certification everywhere.
In addition to WingTsun, the range of services offered by the EWTO also includes MagicHands, ChiSao Kuen, Escrima, Blitzfight and Chikung.
