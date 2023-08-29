Fish, fires, and the fallout

Large fires can change aquatic systems in dramatic and complex ways (Rieman and Clayton 2011). Potential negative effects of wildfire on aquatic systems include increased erosion and debris flows, increased suspended sediment and ammonia, depleted oxygen, and a loss of cooling canopy cover. Fire legacies have been directly associated with mortality of fish and have even been known to extirpate local populations (Rinne 1996). Native fishes that require relatively cold and clean water (e.g, threatened Bull Trout) are especially at risk of warming water temperatures and increased sediment (Rieman et al. 1996). Undoubtedly, fires can have immediate and detrimental effects on fish by rapidly heating water. However, long term effects are less understood.

Is there any good news? Yes! For the most part, fish populations tend to recover relatively quickly in water systems negatively affected by fire. The swiftness of this recovery has a lot to do with how intense the fire was. In 2015, there was a Forest Fire and Fish Habitat workshop in Portland, Oregon where scientists compiled information associated with fish response to fires. Their conclusion was that even though all the aforementioned fire legacies can be detrimental to fish in the short term, they’re often beneficial in the long term. One important way fire might help fish populations is that productivity (i.e., fish development and growth) tends to increase after fire because more sun hits the watershed and can increase food web development. In several study systems, fish often chose streams that had recently experienced fire. Additionally, riparian zones don’t always burn during a fire, but when they do, they seem to “reset” back to native and healthy vegetation post burn. Furthermore, debris flows can increase the amount of suitable spawning gravel and large woody debris, both important habitat features for fish in various life stages.