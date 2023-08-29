Governor Healey Requests President Biden Lower Flags in Observance of International Overdose Awareness Day  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey has sent a letter to President Biden requesting that he lower flags to half-mast on August 31, 2023, in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day and in remembrance of the millions of American lives lost to the overdose crisis. This action would allow Massachusetts to lower its flags as well.

“The overdose crisis has taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans and Massachusetts residents. This loss has been devastating to their families, to their communities, and to our entire state and country,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are truly in mourning – and lowering the flags on International Overdose Awareness Day will help us to honor their memories, call attention to the overdose crisis that continues to ravage our communities, and break down the stigma that prevents too many people from seeking lifesaving treatment. We are grateful to the Biden Administration for their importance work to address substance use disorder and hope that they will consider taking this step to raise awareness.”

“International Overdose Awareness Day is an important moment to remember those who we’ve lost to the disease of the substance use disorder and recommit ourselves to doing the difficult work to challenge stigma and expand access to care,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Lowering the flags in observance of this solemn day will help us raise awareness of this public health crisis, which we know disproportionately impacts Black, Latino and Indigenous residents.”

More than one million Americans have lost their lives to overdose since 1999. Over the past decade, Massachusetts has lost 22,000 people to overdoses, including 2,357 residents in 2022 alone. International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized annually on August 31 to remember these heartbreaking losses and recognize the pain of families, friends and communities impacted by this public health crisis.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to taking a public health approach to addressing substance use disorder and saving lives. The FY24 operating budget signed by Governor Healey invests over $700 million to combat substance use disorder, including $22 million for low-threshold housing that includes wraparound services, $2 million to make evidence-based, medication-assisted treatment more accessible, including three new mobile methadone delivery programs and other new medication units across the state, funding to improve access to medications for opioid use disorder in correctional settings.

Statements of support

Cheryl Juaire, Founder, Team Sharing, Inc.

“For years, our members at Team Sharing, Inc. have been advocating for flags to be lowered in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. This is an important way to memorialize those who we have lost and make sure those who are suffering with substance use disorder or grieving loved ones know that they are not alone. We’re grateful to Governor Healey for heeding our calls and urging President Biden to take action.”

Maryanne Frangules, Executive Director, MA Organization for Addiction Recovery (MOAR)

“Lowering the flag for International Overdose Awareness Day is an important way to honor and remember the lives that have been lost to overdoses, and it would be uplifting for the families who will forever grieve the loss of their loved ones. It is also an important way to break down the stigma that too many people face when trying to receive help for substance use disorder. We hope that President Biden will take this important step to truly acknowledge this day by lowering flags across the country.”

Joanne Peterson, Founder and Executive Director, Learn to Cope

“I am really encouraged and I hope to see the flag lowered for International Overdose Awareness Day in Massachusetts and around the country. For decades we have been losing lives to this crisis. It’s important to show empathy, compassion and support, these are human lives, family members that we have loved and lost. Families deserve comfort for loss to this crisis like any other loss due to a mass casualty. We thank Governor Healey for requesting our flags to be flown at half-staff and we hope President Biden approves. It’s time to show this country that our people are not forgotten, not just numbers. The loss continues and we need to show compassion and honor the loss so many of us have experienced over decades.”

###