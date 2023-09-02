Opening Soon in Bushwick, Brooklyn, NY- Concrete Canvases: The Urban Tapestry Curated by NYC Arts Empire and 88Events
Exhibition sponsored by NYC Arts Empire and Brooklyn Art Cave from 09/28 through 10/01.
Venue: Brooklyn Art Cave, 897 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY.
Schedule: VIP Pre-View Night on 09/28, 6-9PM for members of the press and collectors .
Artist Reception on 9/29, 7-11pm . RSVP required. Link: https://shorturl.at/nyy69
Additional hours: 09/30, 2-6pm and 10/01, 2-6pm/Artist Talk moderated by Tim Neithercott, 3:30-4:30pm.
In a world where digital media is increasingly the norm, this exhibition brings all forms of visual art to the forefront where inspiration is garnered from urban environments and speaks to contemporary and iconic personalities and symbols found in everyday constructs.
The Concrete Canvases: The Urban Tapestry exhibition sponsored by NYC Arts Empire and Brooklyn Art Cave will showcase the work of these artists from September 28th through October 1st. The exhibition will be held at 897 Broadway in Brooklyn, NY.
Featured Artists: Larry Leventhal, Juan Carlos Pinto, Nelson Host Santiago, Robyn Squires, Liz Marotti, The Chalk Jungle, Kevin Myers, India Fay Jones, Michael Saviello, Marina Reiter, Vicenty_Art, Richard Resnick, Harrison Love , Cesar Chox, and Steven Blum.
There will be a VIP Pre-View Night on September 28th from 6-9PM for members of the press and collectors. The Artist Reception will be held on September 29th from 7-11pm. Additional hours for the exhibition are September 30th from 2-6pm and October 1st from 2-6pm.
At 3:30pm on October 1st, there will be an Artist Talk moderated by Tim Neithercott. This will be a chance for the public to hear from the artists about their work and their process.
This exhibition is a unique opportunity to see the world through the eyes of these artists and to appreciate the beauty of the urban landscape.
Elaine Mendez
