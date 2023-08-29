Autoflow Announces Integration with Advance Auto Parts’ Exclusive MotoVisuals Service and Repair Animations Tool

In this industry, we always discuss how we need to create transparency, and these animated videos are a perfect tool for just that.” — Chris Cloutier, founder of Autoflow & multi-shop owner

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces the integration of MotoVisuals into its platform. Available exclusively from Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts supplier, MotoVisuals is a proprietary, cloud-based library containing hundreds of service and repair animations that illustrate how each part of the car works and what can happen when those parts fail. These simple, customer-friendly animations equip motorists to better understand the why behind needed and recommended repairs.

“I believe that MotoVisuals is one of those no-brainer types of digital tools that every shop should have,” shares Chris Cloutier, multi-shop owner of Dallas-based Golden Rule Auto Care and founder of Autoflow. “In this industry, we always discuss how we need to create transparency, and these animated videos are a perfect tool for just that. Not only do they show the components and how they work together, but also how things could go awry if one of those common components fails. Adding supporting videos into Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVIs) creates perfect transparent transactions with your clients.”

These easy-to-follow animations can be shared in person with customers or sent via text or email with narration included. MotoVisuals further enables service advisors to minimize time spent explaining needed and recommended repairs to customers. MotoVisuals is used by thousands of workshops worldwide, and the monthly cost is easily covered by the additional sales of parts and service generated when the animations are shown to customers.

“Thousands of shops have relied on MotoVisuals digital animations to make it easier to explain repairs to customers,” said Todd Sanders, Advance’s senior vice president, professional. “With MotoVisuals now available for integration with our technology partners, repair shops will be able to work more efficiently than ever while driving incremental business. Through technology like MotoVisuals and our assortment of quality OE and name brand parts, our enterprise is dedicated to growing the businesses of our professional customers.”

Monthly and annual subscriptions to MotoVisuals are available for repair shops. Shops can sign up for a free trial today at MotoVisuals.com.

Because Autoflow is created and developed by a shop owner, the company is uniquely positioned to understand the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. Visit Autoflow at www.autoflow.com, or call (469) 202-4090.

About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits

Autoflow is a cloud-based, comprehensive, timesaving tool delivering digital, paperless solutions for workflow management, communication, service and follow-up reminders, digital vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.