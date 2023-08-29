Zebra Robotics Comes to British Columbia
Zebra Robotics is excited to expand its educational reach to the western side of Canada with new locations coming to British Columbia.LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Robotics has been a leader in education across the fields of robotics, coding, and technology for the past 9 years. With more than 50 qualified instructors teaching courses to over 20,000 students, Zebra Robotics has shown itself to be the best educator for students when it comes to robotics, coding, and technology. And the proof is in the pudding. With more than 120 competitive teams, numerous awards, and successful field graduates, Zebra Robotics has proven that students who learn from them find success outside of the classroom.
Having been a pioneer on the eastern side of Canada and the United States, Zebra Robotics has decided to expand its educational reach to the western side of Canada as well. Langley, Surrey, Coquitlam, and Burnaby have all been specially selected as sites of new, west coast Zebra Robotics facilities.
Starting the first week of September, students across the West Coast can expect to further their STEM education at the Langley location. It is located on 20486 64th Avenue, unit number 108, right near the Costco. In the future, the Surrey, Coquitlam, and Burnaby locations will be opening as well, giving more options to parents and students farther away.
Many at the Zebra Robotics headquarters are excited about the opening, as it has always been a goal to provide more students with access to STEM education. Zebra Robotics originally started when the founders of the company couldn’t find anyone to teach their son robotics, so they provided his education themselves. Ever since, they have been working hard to give all kids access to quality STEM education. While STEM has become more available over the years in comparison to 9 years ago, no one quite provides the same quality as Zebra Robotics.
If you are interested in getting your child into STEM, please reach out to Zebra Robotics through their website zebrarobotics.com/langley, or through their phone number at 778-558-3796. They offer a free trial class to try out their curricular streams, while also assessing the level the child is at in their educational journey.
