WSDA receives $4.8 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant funds

OLYMPIA – Specialty crop grants have aided in revolutionizing agriculture, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) again awarding Washington state nearly $5 million to support specialty crops in 2023.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) received the grant to fund 21 projects. Among the projects is more than $249,000 in funding for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA).

The WSTFA, in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s Technical Services and Education Program (TSEP) and Washington State University (WSU), created the Agricultural Leadership Program (ALP), a comprehensive leadership program developed to enhance the leadership skills of farm owners, supervisors, and managers. This project will expand ALP to the entire agricultural industry due to the high interest expressed by other specialty crop groups in the state.

The WSTFA and partners will identify individuals with training abilities, knowledge, and experience of Washington’s agriculture, to prepare them to become bilingual trainers that can deliver industry-relevant leadership topics to farm owners, supervisors, and managers for the ALP.

Additional funded projects focus on areas such as research, marketing, and training and education.

“I’m excited about the Specialty Crop Block Grant funding awarded this year and the opportunities it presents for Washington specialty crop producers. Innovative projects, like the ones funded through the Specialty Crop Block Grant program, are critical to ensuring Washington specialty crops remain competitive locally, nationally, and internationally,” said Washington State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison.

WSDA selected the projects through a competitive two-phase process. The projects include efforts to control pests and diseases, improve food safety and minimize recalls, train and educate growers and food processors, improve innovative technologies, and market specialty crops. USDA approved and announced the final specialty crop project list earlier this week.

The award continues nearly two-decades of history of USDA support for Washington specialty-crops.

Requests for proposals for the 2024 grant cycle will be available in late September at agr.wa.gov/grants. For questions regarding Washington state’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program requirements or eligibility, please email program manager Leisa Schumaker or call 360-485-1255.

