Nuvo Group Ltd. Welcomes Rice Powell to Board of Directors

Former CEO & Chairman of the Management Board at Fresenius Medical Care brings extensive experience in growing new medical solutions into public market leaders

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuvo Group Ltd. (“Nuvo”), the creators of INVU by Nuvo™, an FDA-cleared remote pregnancy monitoring platform, announced the appointment of Rice Powell to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Powell is the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of Fresenius Medical Care, one of the world’s leading provider of products and services for people with chronic kidney failure. Prior to becoming chief executive officer, he was vice chairman of the management board and member of the management board responsible for the North American region from 2010 through 2012. Powell joined Fresenius Medical Care in 1997 and was appointed to the company's management board and co-chief executive officer of Fresenius Medical Care North America in 2004. Powell has more than 36 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Between 1978 and 1996, he held a number of positions at Baxter International Inc. and Biogen Inc. in the United States.

“We are delighted to have Rice join the board at a time when Nuvo is poised for significant growth,” said Kelly Londy, Nuvo CEO. “Rice’s leadership and proven track record of driving new medical solutions into market leaders will be valuable in our expanded market adoption of Nuvo’s remote pregnancy monitoring capabilities.”

“I’m excited to help Nuvo in its mission to give life a better beginning. Similar to the dialysis market years ago, pregnancy care has seen far too little innovation and presents a huge opportunity to improve people’s lives,” Mr. Powell said. “I look forward to working with Kelly, my fellow directors and the Nuvo team to make Nuvo a leader in this space.”

Nuvo is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU by Nuvo™ platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. The INVU™ sensor band enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal & fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve health outcomes for all women in the future. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU platform have been awarded a variety of industry recognitions, including Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights' Digital Health 150 (2020, 2022), and MedTech Innovator's Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from some of the world's leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business and medical professionals, dedicated data engineers, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning. For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com.