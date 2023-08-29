Burbank International Film Festival Returns for 15th Anniversary

Nominees can expect new award categories at the annual Award Gala Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The 15th Anniversary of the Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) announces its Feature and Short film programming lineup with screenings September 21-24 in person at the AMC Burbank 16 Theaters. This year's festival includes everything from thought provoking dramas, action thrillers, uplifting stories of faith, and much more. BIFF opens on Thursday, September 21, with the World Premiere of Golden Vanity starring Emmy nominee Melora Hardin (“The Office”). Golden Vanity takes place in Hollywood in 1967. After an unhinged stage crash at an awards show, faded movie star Mabel Montgomery-Mayflower (Melora Hardin) barricades herself in her mansion to record her life story before it's too late."I am thrilled that Golden Vanity is making its world premiere as the opening [feature] film in The Burbank International Film Festival. Creating and playing Mabel Montgomery Mayflower drew on all my professional and life experience and demanded everything of me. I am as proud of this movie as anything I've ever done," Melora Hardin said.Following the screening will be a Q&A with Melora Hardin and the filmmakers.Friday, September 22, includes the West Coast Premiere of the action thriller Replica, directed by Paul Tully. Replica tells the story of Tonya (Alexandra Grey,“Empire”), a beautiful, ambitious dreamer, and Mickey (Jeremy Luke, “The Irishman”), a lonely soul lost in a world full of treachery and trauma, who are reminded that love can undoubtedly break the chains that prevent what we all seek. Replica stars Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke (“Iron Man 2”) and Emmy nominee Nicholas Turturro (“The Longest Yard”).Saturday, September 23, features the Faith-Based Miracle At Manchester which is Eddie McClintock's directorial debut, based on a true story when an entire high school (all 1,700 of them) says a prayer over a teenage boy and two weeks later, his tumor from an aggressive form of brain cancer is gone. The film stars Eddie McClintock (“Supergirl”), Dean Cain (“Out of Time”) and Daniel Roebuck (“Final Destination”).Sunday, September 24, the festival's final day of screening will showcase Ruby's Choice, starring Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe winner Jane Seymour (“Wedding Crashers”). Ruby's Choice is a poignant tale that follows three generations of strong Australian women. Bonded by shared moments of wisdom and joy, secrets from the past reveal themselves."I am so proud of Ruby's Choice and the story it tells about dementia and the effects this disease has for the person, their family and the community. A lot of movies have been made about dementia and Alzheimer's and they are downright depressing. Ruby's Choice is different, its message is a positive one, and I'm thrilled to be able to share it during the festival," Jane Seymour said.Director Michael Budd (“Love of My Life”) shared his inspiration for the film, "I was inspired to make Ruby's Choice having lost my Grandma to dementia and knowing even in her final years, she had a lot to offer as a matriarch of our family." Budd said.Following the screening will be a Q&A with Jane Seymour and Michael Budd.The 2023 Burbank International Film Festival will close with its annual Awards Gala Event. The festival's best films will be recognized for their outstanding achievements at the red-carpet and celebrity dinner affair. New award categories this year include: Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Art Direction and Best Actor. *Programming is subject to change.To view the official selections, click here.2023 BIFF Sponsors Include:First Entertainment Credit UnionVisit BurbankDowntown BurbankPatino Management CompanyAbout BIFFThe Burbank International Film Festival is a California non-profit organization operating as a 501(C)(3) tax-exempt corporation. ​ The Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) aims to promote and support inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content in film. With constantly changing technology, it brings new opportunities to tell unique stories, honor independent filmmakers, and provide a platform for respectful and informed discussion of their work. BIFF continues to cultivate independent film by showcasing, educating, and launching the careers of indie filmmakers from all over the globe. BIFF sets a standard for excellence and recognizes the important work of emerging talent.For Press/Media Inquires, RSVP or contact Precision Media, Inc.