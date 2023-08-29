VISN 8 Hurricane Idalia Operational Status

August 29, 2023

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

C.W. “Bill” Young VA Medical Center emergency department is on divert status and closed to walk-ins beginning Monday, August 28

C.W. “Bill” Young VA Medical Center will be closed for all operations beginning Tuesday, August 29 through Friday, September 1

All elective surgeries have been cancelled and will be rescheduled

The following clinics will be closed beginning at noon on Tuesday, August 29

Port Charlotte Naples Lee County



The following clinics will be closed Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31 until 12:00 pm (subject to change)

Bradenton North Pinellas Sarasota St. Petersburg



James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Clinics (Tampa)

All outpatient clinics will be closed Tuesday, August 29 through Wednesday, August 30

Orlando VA Healthcare System

All sites of care will be closed Wednesday, August 30

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

The Lake City and Gainesville VA Medical Centers remain open for emergency care and inpatient services only

All other facilities, including Lake City and Gainesville off-site clinics, will be closed Wednesday, August 30

As a reminder the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual urgent care 1-877-741-3400.

VA Prescriptions: The VA Emergency Prescription Refill Program has been activated for the following VA Healthcare Systems: Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, and the Miami VA Healthcare System (Monroe County only).

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1. The line operates Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST, and Saturday – Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST.

Note: Appointments that are not converted to virtual will be rescheduled.