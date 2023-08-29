Submit Release
VISN 8 Hurricane Idalia Operational Status

August 29, 2023

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

  • C.W. “Bill” Young VA Medical Center emergency department is on divert status and closed to walk-ins beginning Monday, August 28
  • C.W. “Bill” Young VA Medical Center will be closed for all operations beginning Tuesday, August 29 through Friday, September 1
  • All elective surgeries have been cancelled and will be rescheduled
  • The following clinics will be closed beginning at noon on Tuesday, August 29
    • Port Charlotte
    • Naples
    • Lee County
  • The following clinics will be closed Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31 until 12:00 pm (subject to change)
    • Bradenton
    • North Pinellas
    • Sarasota
    • St. Petersburg

James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Clinics (Tampa)

  • All outpatient clinics will be closed Tuesday, August 29 through Wednesday, August 30

Orlando VA Healthcare System

  • All sites of care will be closed Wednesday, August 30 

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

  • The Lake City and Gainesville VA Medical Centers remain open for emergency care and inpatient services only
  • All other facilities, including Lake City and Gainesville off-site clinics, will be closed Wednesday, August 30

As a reminder the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual urgent care 1-877-741-3400.

VA Prescriptions: The VA Emergency Prescription Refill Program has been activated for the following VA Healthcare Systems:  Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, and the Miami VA Healthcare System (Monroe County only).

  • Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.
  • The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1. The line operates Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST, and Saturday – Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST.

Note:  Appointments that are not converted to virtual will be rescheduled.

