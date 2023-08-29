Redirect Health Partners with The WiTT Group to Offer Non-Clinical Support Platform to All Redirect Health Members

Redirect Health announced an innovative partnership with The WiTT Group aimed at providing essential non-clinical support to help patients

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Redirect Health, a versatile healthcare platform that is driven by a clear mission, to provide Simple and Truly Affordable Healthcare for EVERYONE, has announced an innovative partnership with The WiTT Group, Inc., a company focused on solving the non-clinical challenges cancer and non-cancer patients face as they go through treatment. This collaboration introduces a tailored, member-centric tool to Redirect Health plan members, aimed at providing essential non-clinical support to navigate life's challenges.

Known for its innovative approach to healthcare, Redirect Health offers advanced, virtual-first health plans focused on 24/7 accessibility and strategically lowering premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket costs for individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and small business owners. This commitment to affordability and convenience has established Redirect Health as a progressive healthcare solution.

In tandem with this ethos, The WiTT Group, Inc. emerges as an esteemed entity specializing in conquering the intricate non-clinical challenges faced by patients navigating the arduous path of treatment and recovery. Irrespective of whether they battle cancer or other conditions, these patients often encounter hurdles that extend beyond clinical care. The WiTT Group seeks to bridge this gap, offering innovative solutions that alleviate financial and non-financial burdens, ensuring that patients can concentrate on their well-being and recovery without unnecessary stress.

United by their shared mission, Redirect Health and The WiTT Group redefine the boundaries of non-clinical assistance, extending this support offering to the many thousands of Redirect Health plan members, and fostering comprehensive solutions for all.

The new platform empowers members undergoing treatment or recovery to tap into their support networks for the financial and non-financial aid they require, eliminating the stigma traditionally associated with seeking help. Merging the personalized needs of patients with the simplicity of a wedding registry, the process is able to remove the burden of asking for help and streamline the member's treatment or recovery experience. Additionally, a financial tool incorporated into the platform is able to facilitate seamless transactions, making it easy to also ask for financial support they may need. This not only simplifies the process for patients to access support in their moment of need but more importantly, it shines a spotlight on their needs, making them visible to those eager to assist.

"What's even more remarkable is that Redirect Health members can utilize the platform to enhance their everyday lives, even in the absence of illness. This collaboration will profoundly benefit all our members, offering a distinctive solution that empowers them to tap into their support network for financial, physical, or emotional assistance. This integration will undoubtedly contribute to healthier and more fulfilling lives," stated Dr. David Berg, CEO and Co-Founder of Redirect Health.

“This offering will also provide insight into meaningful social and health data to better understand the challenges our members face. The comprehensive nature of this data empowers us to pinpoint risk factors that contribute to elevated care costs, enabling us to develop targeted services aimed at reducing the expense of care delivery. Ultimately, this effort will lead to cost savings for all our members, collectively benefiting everyone," Dr. Berg added.

“As a cancer survivor, I know how hard it is to ask for help and the stigma associated with asking. While we initially focused on cancer patients and patients with chronic diseases, this partnership allows us to expand our offering to help not just patients, but people who need non-clinical support as they go through life. We are honored to partner with Dr. Berg and his team at Redirect Health to impact the lives of all their members and create a unique solution that can be further embedded into health plans,” said Rahul Mahadevan, Founder & CEO of the WiTT Group, Inc.

