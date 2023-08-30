Volkswagen ID Buzz Kombi - Crew Cab Van, with 100% Electric Innovation

VW ID Buzz Kombi Van from DVAN VW ID Buzz Crew cab Van VW ID Buzz Crew cab Kombi Van - Bed folded flat

ID Buzz Crew Cab Van available Now.

CARDIFF, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of urban transportation has just taken a monumental leap forward with the unveiling of the much-anticipated Volkswagen ID Buzz Kombi Crew Cab Van. This groundbreaking release not only showcases the evolution of electric vehicles but also redefines the concept of versatile functionality and sustainable travel.

In a remarkable display of automotive ingenuity, DVAN has ingeniously transformed the Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo Van into a fully operational Crew Cab Combi, marking a significant milestone in the world of electric mobility. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, DVAN has positioned itself as a trailblazer, known for delivering professional and high-quality van conversions. Specialising in the remarkable 100% Electric VW ID Buzz Cargo, DVAN has earned its reputation as a leader in the field.

James Manny, Managing Director at DVAN, expressed his enthusiasm for this revolutionary achievement, highlighting, "The Conversion allows you to not only carry 6 people but also the rear seat folds for a full van bed – a perfect solution for overnight stays." This visionary concept addresses the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses, catering to comfort, practicality, and sustainability.

The newest addition to DVAN's portfolio, the Volkswagen ID Buzz Crew Cab Kombi, introduces a pioneering fusion of space, style, and adaptability. These remarkable vehicles bridge the gap between conventional panel vans and multipurpose vehicles, offering a generous cargo area alongside a supplementary second row of seating in the rear. This innovative transformation equips the vehicle with an impressive usable range of over 220 miles, coupled with a suite of modern features that are synonymous with the Kombi Crew Cab segment. Notably, the adaptable rear triple bench seat effortlessly converts into a full-width bed, facilitating seamless transitions between day-to-day functionality and overnight comfort.

As the sun rises on a new era in transportation, the VW ID Buzz Crew Cab stands as an emblem of innovation and adaptability.

Now available for order, each vehicle is meticulously crafted to meet individual specifications, requiring approximately three weeks for completion. Priced at £47,000+VAT, based on the ID Buzz Cargo Commercial Plus Specification, prospective owners can secure their desired vehicle with a £3,000 holding fee. Furthermore, flexible financing options are available, ensuring accessibility to this groundbreaking innovation.



The Vw ID Buzz Kombi / Crew Cab Vans offer the advantage of increased seating capacity compared to standard panel vans. A second row of seats in the rear, allowing for the transportation of both passengers and cargo. This makes them an ideal choice for businesses that need to transport both employees and equipment, or for families seeking a combination of passenger and storage space.

One of the standout features of Kombi / Crew Cab ID Buzz Vans is During work hours, they can serve as a reliable vehicle for transporting goods and crew to job sites. However, after hours or during leisure activities, the rear seats can be utilized as comfortable seating or even transformed into a sleeping area, making them perfect for impromptu camping trips or overnight stays.

The flexible interior layout allows for a mix of passenger and cargo space, catering to various needs without compromising on comfort or storage. Passenger comfort is prioritised in ID Buzz Crew Cab Van with features such as more spacious seating arrangements and enhanced amenities. These vehicles are designed to ensure that passengers have a comfortable and enjoyable experience during their travels, making them suitable for both short commutes and longer journeys. Featuring Adaptive Cruise control, Apple Car Play and Assisted Parking.

The ID Buzz Crew Cab van features a refined appearance compared to standard panel vans. This can reflect positively on a business's image, conveying professionalism and a commitment to quality.

In summary, The ID Buzz Crew Cab ability to accommodate both passengers and cargo, along with their dual-functionality and enhanced features, make them a preferred choice for businesses and individuals seeking a vehicle that meets a variety of transportation needs.

The journey toward a sustainable and progressive future begins with the Volkswagen ID Buzz Combi and Crew Cab Van.

These vehicles redefine the landscape of electric mobility, embodying innovation, sustainability, and style. To explore the cutting-edge features of the EV Electric Kombi Crew Cab or to delve into the world of DVAN, comprehensive information can be found at https://buzzcampervan.co.uk.

Engaging visual content showcasing the vehicle's brilliance is also available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@IDBuzzCamperVan, providing an immersive glimpse into the future of transportation.

DVAN ae also the Conversion coach works that Brought us the 1st ID Buzz Camper van.