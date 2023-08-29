WorkSocial Now Providing Office Space and Coworking Solutions in New York Metro Area
Modern and tech-enabled conference rooms available in a variety of configurationsJERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As global workplace provider WeWork teeters with bankruptcy, office and coworking space provider WorkSocial is filling the breach in northern New Jersey and environs by now offering hourly conference room bookings for networking, sales meetings and strategic planning.
WorkSocial’s shared office spaces offer customized solutions to meet the needs of both large and small businesses. WorkSocial understands that every business is unique with specific requirements. The company specializes in curating a comprehensive range of services and infrastructure to cater to every business’s individual needs. WorkSocial’s flexible coworking spaces provide access to cutting-edge technology, foster collaboration and offer abundant amenities.
“It does not matter if you are a thriving business or an emerging startup, our flexible coworking renting options will help you get the workspace of your dreams without breaking the bank,” said cofounder Natasha Mohan. “Renting options are available daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly.
“We want to help you unleash your team’s potential at our inspiring venues,” Mohan added.
One of WorkSocial’s unique offerings is its coworking spaces of various conference room types available for a day or by the hour, which provide a cost-effective way to connect and collaborate. The spaces can amplify a company’s global presence, while providing access to business-friendly services.
“As stewards of scalable business services, our mission is to provide a world-class business services platform that empowers entrepreneurs to build successful businesses that create opportunities,” Mohan said.
Now in is seventh year of operation, WorkSocial is the only minority-owned and woman-run coworking space in New Jersey. Clients include major brands and Fortune 500 companies.
For more information about WorkSocial and its conference rooms available to rent, or to schedule a tour, visit https://worksocial.works/conference-meeting-rooms-rental/.
About WorkSocial
We are a coworking space in Jersey City and Manhattan that offers shared office space and virtual offices. Our mission is to provide a workspace that supports small business endeavors, community outreach, mentoring and entrepreneurial needs while promoting a well and happy lifestyle that match your individual working needs.
