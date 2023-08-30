African American Federal Executive Association Announces Esteemed Award Winners

African American Federal Executive Association

African American Federal Executive Association (AAFEA) recently announced the winners of four annual awards.

BETHESDA, MD, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bethesda, MD - African American Federal Executive Association (AAFEA), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to preparing and supporting African Americans for advancement into and within the senior ranks of the United States Government, is thrilled to announce the 2023 AAFEA Award recipients. These awards recognize AAFEA members who have demonstrated a distinguished career of service to our nation.

We are pleased to announce the following:

Ebenezer Bassett Award

• Dr. Janice Bell Underwood, Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (ODEIA) at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM)

• Kerry K. Neal, Esq., Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisition (SPE), Grants, and Risk Management at the US Department of Education (DOE) and NAPA Fellow

• Shirley A. Jones, Esq., National President of Blacks in Government (BIG) and the first African American Woman to serve as the Managing Associate General Counsel at the Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Samuel C. Jones Mentor Award

• William G. Bostic Jr., Past Vice-President of AAFEA, Retired SES US Census Bureau

Tracey Pinson Trailblazer Award

• Larry L. Johnson, Special Agent in Charge, Social Security Administration (SSA)

• Dr. Natasha L. Edmondson, Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) with the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

• Petrina Nelson, Senior Procurement Analyst, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Community Partner Award

• Blacks In Government (BIG) - Shirley A. Jones, National President

These exceptional individuals have demonstrated unwavering commitment, outstanding contributions, and significant leadership impact. "We are delighted to honor these outstanding individuals/organizations for their extraordinary work and dedication in Federal Government," said Tyra Dent, President at AAFEA. "As trailblazing leaders and change agents, these individuals have not only positively impacted the personal and professional lives of African American Federal employees but have also inspired others to careers in public service."

The award ceremony will take place during the AAFEA 19th Annual Leadership Development Workshop on September 18, 2023, at the University of Maryland Conference Center, Hyattsville, MD. (https://lnkd.in/erueZ4UZ) where the awardees will be recognized and celebrated for their achievements.

For more information about the workshop or to learn more about AAFEA, please visit www.aafea.org.