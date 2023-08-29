Carry The Load Hosts National Day of Service and Remembrance to Observe the Anniversary of 9/11

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley to provide active ways to honor and remember the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families

Americans are invited to volunteer and pay tribute to those who sacrifice for our freedom.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carry The Load, a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families, will host volunteer opportunities for the public to observe Patriot Day on September 11. In partnership with the VA National Cemetery Administration, Carry The Load is inviting people to sign up and serve as they beautify sacred grounds at more than 60 national cemeteries across the U.S.

The public is invited to learn more and register to volunteer at www.carrytheload.org/patriot-day.

“On Patriot Day, we rally Americans to join us in paying tribute by collectively engaging in community service and educating the next generation about the significance of 9/11,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “Together we can do good in our communities to show our appreciation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

Since 2019, thousands of people have put in countless hours to volunteer at a Carry The Load Patriot Day event as a way to honor our nation's heroes. It’s a way for corporate employee groups, youth groups and individuals looking to do something meaningful in show of support for the families who lost loved ones due to 9/11.

On this National Day of Service and Remembrance, all start times at the cemeteries are at 10 a.m. local time on Monday, September 11, except at these locations:

• Houston, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana start at 8 a.m., Saturday, September 9.

• Alexandria, Culpeper, and Quantico in Virginia, as well as Baltimore, Maryland, start at 9 a.m., Monday, September 11.

“9/11 happened during my first year at West Point, transforming the Army I had joined,” says Army Veteran and Carry The Load Ambassador Brian Larson. “When I got home from Iraq in 2008, I spent my last two years of active duty in the honor guard at Arlington National Cemetery doing funerals for fallen servicemembers and presenting the American flag to their next of kin. Simply experiencing our VA National Cemeteries is impactful, like walking on sacred ground. But contributing to their upkeep shows families of our fallen that their loved ones are not forgotten and that we as a country respect and honor their sacrifices; that is what Carry The Load gives us an opportunity to do.”

Patriot Day commemorates the lives of those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia and those who perished when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania. Carry The Load also wishes to honor their loved ones and the veterans and first responders who stepped up during this difficult time. Go to www.carrytheload.org to learn how you can make an impact in your community.

