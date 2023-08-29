Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for July 2023

MACAU, August 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 132 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in July 2023, an increase of 17 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 37.3% to 43,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in July rose by 50.2 percentage points year-on-year to 89.0%; the rates for 2-star (93.1%) and 5-star hotels (92.1%) both exceeded 90%, representing respective growth of 6.8 percentage points and 71.1 percentage points.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in July leapt by 335.0% year-on-year to 1,279,000; guests from mainland China (946,000), Hong Kong (200,000) and Taiwan (27,000) jumped by 318.0%, 1,257.3% and 1,895.2% respectively, whereas local guests (46,000) dropped by 5.0%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests decreased by 0.7 night year-on-year to 1.6 nights.

In the first seven months of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 41.8 percentage points year-on-year to 79.6%. The number of guests soared by 150.6% year-on-year to 7,324,000, while their average length of stay decreased by 0.2 night to 1.7 nights.

In July, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 110,000; meanwhile, a total of 42,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 2,730.4% year-on-year. In the first seven months of 2023, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 474,000, and that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies surged by 936.3% year-on-year to 216,000.