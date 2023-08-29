Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,691 in the last 365 days.

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for July 2023

MACAU, August 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 132 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in July 2023, an increase of 17 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 37.3% to 43,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in July rose by 50.2 percentage points year-on-year to 89.0%; the rates for 2-star (93.1%) and 5-star hotels (92.1%) both exceeded 90%, representing respective growth of 6.8 percentage points and 71.1 percentage points.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in July leapt by 335.0% year-on-year to 1,279,000; guests from mainland China (946,000), Hong Kong (200,000) and Taiwan (27,000) jumped by 318.0%, 1,257.3% and 1,895.2% respectively, whereas local guests (46,000) dropped by 5.0%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests decreased by 0.7 night year-on-year to 1.6 nights.

In the first seven months of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 41.8 percentage points year-on-year to 79.6%. The number of guests soared by 150.6% year-on-year to 7,324,000, while their average length of stay decreased by 0.2 night to 1.7 nights.

In July, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 110,000; meanwhile, a total of 42,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 2,730.4% year-on-year. In the first seven months of 2023, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 474,000, and that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies surged by 936.3% year-on-year to 216,000.

You just read:

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for July 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more