That's Family! Celebrates Their Official Launch Of Creative Giants Agency.

Family of creators, That's Family!, officially launches a new multimedia agency focusing on SMB minority owned businesses.

EAST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThat's Family! Celebrates Their Official Launch Of Creative Giants Agency.Family of creators, That's Family!, officially launches a new multimedia agency focusing on SMB minority owned businesses.“I felt it was important, specifically for SMBs owned by people of color to have the same calibre of marketing and sales initiatives. The big guy shouldn’t always win just because he’s the big guy. Businesses of color deserve an opportunity to be seen and truly compete.” -Tia SingletonThat's Family! is a team of creative minds led by Tia Singleton, a single mom, that is set to teach life lessons and inspire more people to bring out their ingenuity.“I have worked for some of the best, Jay Z, Sony Records, Getty Images, and Yelp to name a few, but I thought with everything going on it's time to focus on me and what makes me happy. Creating content with my family inspires me, it's not easy but it's always genuine, real, and true." -Tia Singleton, Co-Founder.After taking on sales and marketing challenges for some of the biggest brands including the NBA, NFL Mothers Association, Sony Music, Universal Music, Small Business Administration, DHL, Wells Fargo, and FedEx to name a few, we decided to take those experiences and energy to focus on small and medium sized minority businesses looking to scale and compete.CGA’s is a multi-media marketing and branding solution consisting of services like content creation, photography, and videography, as well as diversity initiatives and social media marketing. CGA assists brands and companies in developing and implementing impactful diversity initiatives. That is something that is of the utmost importance to us as a team.Always looking to stay ahead of the game. Ms. Singleton already has her foot in with another business venture. Everything All Black is a platform that will focus on supporting African American Entrepreneurs and Executives. Through supporting one another we look to diversify the workplace one step at a time.For more information about Creative Giants Agency and the range of innovative services offered, please visit - www.creativegiants.agency. That’s Family! can also be found across social media including Facebook and Instagram.###Media ContactTia SingletonThat's Family!tia@creativegiants.agencytia@thatsfamily.com310-895-3737www.creativegiants.agency

Creative Giants Agency - Let us do us so you can do you!