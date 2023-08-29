Tri-State Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Effort

PHOENIX – In a collaborative effort to ensure the safety of all motorists over Labor Day weekend, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP). The tri-state enforcement initiative begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

AZDPS, CHP and NHP are dedicated to ensuring everyone reaches their destinations safely, especially given the surge in traffic that typically accompanies holiday weekends.

Law enforcement will be assisting motorists, looking for traffic violations, and will place special emphasis on identifying and apprehending anyone suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and/or alcohol.

“Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs puts every driver, passenger and pedestrian on our roads at risk,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “All too often, troopers investigate fatal or serious injury collisions caused by impaired drivers. AZDPS is committed to enforcing laws and educating motorists in our effort to keep everyone safe during Labor Day holiday travel and beyond.”

Last year, over the Labor Day holiday weekend, AZDPS troopers made 87 arrests for impaired driving, enforced over 3,400 speed violations, and investigated four fatal collisions. Make this a safe and fun holiday weekend for everyone sharing our roads: set aside distractions and focus on the task of driving, never drive while impaired, and always wear your seat belt.