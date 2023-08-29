Manchin, Local Officials Celebrate New River Region Funding Announcements

August 29, 2023

Lansing, WV – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, visited the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to celebrate the Fiscal Year 2024 Congressionally Designated Spending (CDS) projects coming to the area, as well as the $3.7 billion in federal funding secured for the region since the National Park and Preserve’s designation in January of 2021. Senator Manchin was joined by a variety of elected officials, non-profit leaders, community stakeholders, federal agency officials and New River Gorge Superintendent Charles Sellars for the event.

“It was great to be at the beautiful Canyon Rim Visitor Center yesterday with so many members of the New River community to celebrate these landmark investments,” said Senator Manchin. “As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I worked hard to designate the New River Gorge as a national park, and these efforts have paid off. Since the historic designation in 2021, I’m proud to have secured more than $3.7 billion for the region. These investments, along with the $27 million in targeted CDS awards announced yesterday, will be truly transformative for our communities throughout the New River region, and I can’t wait to see their positive impacts for decades to come.”

"By supporting the rural communities that call the New River Gorge home we are leveraging our $9.5 million in investments for this area with our natural assets like the New River Gorge National Park to strengthen the tourism economy, spur job growth, and enhance vital community services," said Ryan Thorn, West Virginia State Director at USDA Rural Development. "In total, the $14.8 million in funding Rural Development announced yesterday will help our Rural Partners Network counties across West Virginia drive economic prosperity, build brighter futures for their people, and lead to more resilient communities.”