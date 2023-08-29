Survivors of Human Trafficking Receive Life-Changing Equine Therapy Through $30,000 Grant from The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance awarded grants to Inspiration Ranch and Ranch Hands Rescue, providing free animal-assisted therapy to survivors of human trafficking.
Connecting with animals can be truly life-changing, and we at H-AA are honored to bring that experience to human trafficking survivors in Texas.”WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human-Animal Alliance has awarded two grants worth a combined $30,000 to Ranch Hands Rescue and Inspiration Ranch, two exceptional Texas-based organizations that provide mental health services and animal-assisted therapy to survivors of human trafficking and sex trafficking.
— Jackie Ducci, Founder, The Human-Animal Alliance
These grants from The Human-Animal Alliance will provide a total of 550 hours of top-notch animal-assisted therapy sessions to roughly 50 survivors in both individual and small group format – all completely free of charge.
Jackie Ducci, founder of The Human-Animal Alliance, knows firsthand the healing power horses can provide. “Horses played a pivotal role in my childhood and adolescence, helping me through dark times and teaching me that I was, in fact, ‘enough.’ Connecting with animals can be truly life-changing, and we at H-AA are honored to bring that experience to human trafficking survivors in Texas. We have been so impressed with the operations at Ranch Hands Rescue and Inspiration Ranch, and we couldn’t be prouder to be partnering with them.”
Ranch Hands Rescue rescues abused and neglected animals to give them second chances as therapy animals for clients at the Ranch. Ranch Hands Rescue also works directly with Bob’s House of Hope, the first safe house in the country for male victims of sex trafficking. Inspiration Ranch is a faith-based organization that provides therapeutic riding sessions for children and adults with disabilities, as well as equine-assisted therapy for survivors of trauma.
The Human-Animal Alliance has recently awarded $29,000 in grants to Tomorrow’s Rainbow in Florida and Hope Reins in North Carolina, providing access to animal-assisted therapy for bereaved children and young women in crisis.
About The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Based in Wellington, Florida, The H-AA is dedicated to bringing people and animals together, keeping them together, and advocating for the human-animal bond.
