FacilityONE's Mobile Solution Makes Back to School Easier for Desert Christian Academy

FacilityONE provides an easy-to-use, mobile facility management solution to Desert Christian Academy for enhanced back-to-school prep and everyday efficiency.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATE, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FacilityONE is proud to provide an easy-to-use, mobile facility management solution to Desert Christian Academy, located in Bermuda Dunes, California, for enhanced back-to-school prep and everyday efficiency.

"FacilityONE's mobile system allows members of our maintenance team to work more effectively, using the device of their choice. Team members working from smartphones can take maintenance calls from faculty and execute work orders, resolving issues and mitigating safety risks quickly," commented Norbert Garcia, Maintenance Director at Desert Christian Academy.

In FacilityONE's UNITY software system, preventive maintenance tasks, which can be created and managed by computer, tablet, or smartphone, helped the maintenance team at Desert Christian Academy prepare more effectively for faculty, staff, and students to return to school. PMs that were closed at the end of the last school year are simply reopened and are immediately scheduled and ready to execute. Team members responsible for completing PMs instantly know exactly what to do and their timeline for completion.

All types of educational facilities, from private and public school districts to colleges and universities, can use preventive maintenance to provide many benefits to students staff, faculty, and visitors. This proactive approach to maintenance can improve building safety, extend the life of equipment, increase operational efficiency, save money, and stay compliant.

"We're proud to provide a facility management solution to Desert Christian Academy that enhances productivity while making it easier to maintain a safe environment for learning. The academy's maintenance professionals are doing a great job leveraging the mobility and features of UNITY to meet both ongoing and on-demand facility needs," remarked FacilityONE CEO, Pierre Harrison.

About FacilityONE
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, FacilityONE proudly serves a diverse portfolio of clients, facilities, and users throughout the world. Founded in 1999, FacilityONE’s proprietary software systems, UNITY and SMARTPRINTS, offer anywhere, anytime remote access to a facility’s physical assets, zones, and critical systems. This easy and effective software enhances a building’s functionality, economic lifespan, and employee productivity, while easily integrating into existing programs and processes. Learn more at facilityone.com.

