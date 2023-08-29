Xheme Adds Industry-Leading Pharma R&D Executive and Precision Medicine Market Place Pioneer to Leadership Team

Julia Rashba-Step, Ph.D. Max Narovlyansky, Ph.D.

Julia Rashba-Step and Max Narovlyansky join specialty materials company developing eco-friendly multifunctional additives for bioprocessing, plastics and more.

NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xheme, Inc., a specialty materials company developing eco-friendly multifunctional additives for bioprocessing, sustainable plastics, and coatings, today announced that Julia Rashba-Step, Ph.D. and Max Narovlyansky, Ph.D. are joining Xheme’s leadership team.

Dr. Julia Rashba-Step is a senior pharmaceutical professional with an extensive background in biotechnology, nanotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries. Her primary focus is to lead Xheme’s relationships with bioprocessing companies, build strategic commercialization partnerships, and develop the licensing framework for Xheme technologies.

Dr. Rashba-Step was most recently the Vice President of Research & Development and Alliance Management at Phosphorex. Passionate about advancing cutting edge innovative technologies into clinical stage programs and the commercial space, she previously held formulation and delivery leadership positions at Pfizer, Baxter Healthcare, and Wyeth BioPharma, as well as at start-ups including Epic Therapeutics. She received her Ph.D. in Biophysics from the Russian Academy of Sciences. Dr. Rashba-Step is currently serving as an advisor to a number of bio-pharmaceutical companies and will also be the newest member of Xheme’s Advisory Board.

“I am excited to be joining the Xheme team at a pivotal juncture in the company's trajectory,” said Dr. Rashba-Step. “A potent catalyst and antioxidant agent, Xheme’s additive technology holds potential for applications across various industries, including bioprocessing. I firmly believe that my experience in nanotechnology, biotechnology and oxidative stress positions me to advance Xheme to new heights and guide it towards its next phase of growth and success.”

Additionally, Dr. Max Narovlyansky, founder of FlowCell and an expert in the design, manufacture, and use of medical devices, will be joining Xheme’s leadership team as Senior Scientist.

Most recently the CEO of FlowCell, Narovlyansky formerly served as the Director of Assay Development at Eutropics Pharmaceuticals and held scientist positions at Werfen North America and Abbott. With his specialized knowledge in point-of-care devices and experience with the regulatory environment, Dr. Narovlyansky will support product development, analysis, and clinical testing, as well as manage federal grants. He holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Harvard University.

“I am very excited to be joining the Xheme team that has developed nano-structured particles and to apply this powerful platform to biological applications, such as addressing storage and transportation of biological materials that is in increasing demand due to prevalence of modern therapy options involving biologicals or cells,” Dr. Narovlyansky. “I look forward to working with this great team, their scientific and industrial collaborators in tackling exciting multi-faceted challenges of optimizing, packaging, and validating these novel materials for life science applications, such as storage of blood and platelets and bio-processing.”

“The expansion of our leadership team with Julia and Max marks a significant milestone for Xheme,” said Kumar Challa, Ph.D., Co-founder, CSO, and President of Xheme. “The addition of their expertise will help us achieve our ambitious vision of developing non-toxic, sustainable additives that transform the bioprocessing, plastics, and coatings industries.”

About Xheme, Inc.

Xheme, Inc. is a specialty materials company based in Newton, MA. Xheme (pronounced EX-heem) is working to revolutionize the world of plastics and coatings applications by eliminating the need for single-use/single-function additives by using one programmable additive that provides the same, or better, performance. From bioprocessing bags to paints, the non-toxic Xheme Multifunctional Additive (XMA) provides a combination of four protections—from oxidation, UV, corrosion, and microbial contamination—and is safe for both people and the planet. Xheme has a robust intellectual property portfolio and is transforming discovery of next generation smart additives through collaborations with global academic and industry leaders. For more information, visit xheme.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.